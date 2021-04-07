Josie Gibson has opened up on her impressive weight loss journey, after fitting back into size 14 jeans again.

The 36-year-old This Morning star told fans she was “so happy” after overhauling her lifestyle with WW.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (April 6), Josie showed off her transformation as she squeezed into her old jeans.

What did Josie Gibson say about her weight loss?

During the clip, the presenter appeared delighted as she displayed her slimmer figure.

She said: “Hello guys, I cannot tell you how happy I am. You know, all these lockdowns, the pandemic has been very stressful.

“How I handle stress is I eat. I’ve always done it and I went up to a size 18.

Don’t get me wrong, they’re a bit tight, but to go from a size 18

“You just get to the point where you look in the mirror and don’t even recognise who you’re looking at anymore.”

In addition, Josie added: “I was a 18, this morning I’ve just squeezed on a pair of size 14s. I’m so happy, so happy.

“Don’t get me wrong, they’re a bit tight, but to go from a size 18… these did not fit me before and to squeeze back into my 14s, I haven’t been doing it that long.

Josie Gibson has opened up on her weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I will be honest, I should have trained more, mainly diet with me, so much going on.”

Furthermore, Josie also detailed her weight loss in a lengthy caption.

And it didn’t take long for fans to praise the star.

One said: “Well done Josie, looking good girl!”

In addition, a second wrote: “You look amazing lovely, well done you.”

A third added: “That is brilliant. Well done Josie!”

The presenter is back in size 14 jeans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie’s weight loss mission

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Josie vowed to drop three dress sizes.

The former Big Brother star, who famously lost six stone in 2013, was a size 18 at the time.

Speaking to Closer, Josie added: “I first embarked on a weight-loss journey in 2013. I shed 6st over a year with a combination of healthy eating and exercise.

“I put on around four-and-a-half stone while I was pregnant with my son, Reggie – who’s now two – though.”

In order to achieve her goal, Jodie set out a series of 2021 resolutions.

These included following a healthy diet, drinking more water and doing 30-45 minutes of exercise.

