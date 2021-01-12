Josie Gibson has revealed her weight loss mission as she vows to drop three sizes – taking her from a size 18 to a 12.

The 35-year-old This Morning star admitted she is overhauling her life again after slowly creeping up to a size 18.

It comes days after Josie, who famously lost six stone in 2013, quit Twitter over “negative” trolls.

Josie Gibson has opened up on her weight loss goal (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Josie Gibson say about her weight loss?

The star admitted that while she loves her figure, she wants to “get back to a healthy size 12 again”.

Speaking to Closer, Josie added: “I first embarked on a weight-loss journey in 2013. I shed 6st over a year with a combination of healthy eating and exercise.

“I put on around four-and-a-half stone while I was pregnant with my son, Reggie – who’s now two – though.”

In order to achieve her goal, Jodie has set out a series of 2021 resolutions.

The presenter wants to drop three dress sizes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

These include following a healthy diet, drinking more water and doing 30-45 minutes of exercise.

She continued: “I want to shift quite a lot of weight but if I were to imagine it as one huge goal, it would put me off. I’ve turned it into more manageable weekly chunks.”

Josie’s weight loss journey

In 2018, she revealed she had shifted two stone in just 12 weeks.

Josie told fans she had “dropped 3 dress sizes” by following a diet plan, which saw all her meals and snacks delivered to her door.

Josie previously lost six stone in weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, in 2013, she famously shrunk down from a size 20 to a size eight in a bid to transform her body.

Four years later, she went under the knife to remove excess skin that had been troubling her since losing weight.

Why did the star quit Twitter?

Last week, Josie took to social media to reveal she was taking a break from Twitter.

She explained her decision was due to “disturbing and unhealthy” comments from trolls.

Right I am off my phone and Social until The 13th Jan so if I don't reply I'm not being rude. I just keep finding myself on my phone and reading into all the negativity and it's not healthy for anyone. I actually feel like AI I'm on my phone so much its disturbing. — Josie Gibson (@Josiestweet) January 7, 2021

She shared: “Right I am off my phone and social until the 13th Jan so if I don’t reply I’m not being rude.

“I just keep finding myself on my phone and reading into all the negativity and it’s not healthy for anyone.

“I actually feel like Al because I’m on my phone so much it’s disturbing.”

It isn’t the first Josie has defended herself – having previously blasted a troll for commenting on her weight in October.

