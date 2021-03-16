This Morning star Josie Gibson left viewers disgusted today (March 16), as she milked a horse on air.

On Tuesday’s show, the presenter appeared in Somerset as she demonstrated the process to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

But while Josie was happy to get stuck in, fans couldn’t believe their eyes at home.

This Morning viewers were left disgusted as Josie Gibson milked a horse (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson milks a horse on This Morning

Josie appeared at Cromwell Farm in Bath, where they milk and produce mare milk.

During the segment, owner Frank went on to list the benefits of drinking mare produce.

As well as being good for the skin and gut, Frank added: “It’s similar to ladies’ breast milk. When you look at the makeup of it, it’s very similar.

It’s a bit like a sweet coconut milk

“I had a stroke last year and they couldn’t understand why my cholesterol went down in a matter of a day.”

Josie went on to milk the horse before trying it herself.

Giving her verdict, she said: “It’s a bit like a sweet coconut milk but it hasn’t got a smell to it.”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield watched on as Josie got stuck in (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

In the studio, Holly and Phillip appeared completely baffled.

And viewers seemed to agree!

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Josie drinking horse milk oh my day @thismorning.”

Read more: Ferne McCann hits back at criticism over recent trip to South Africa with her new man

A second wrote: “Josie Gibson milking a horse is a sentence I never thought anyone would say on #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a third commented: “Josie milking a horse!! Well… whatever next!”

Meanwhile, a fourth compared it to a Saturday Night Takeaway prank.

The unusual segment comes weeks after Josie opened up on Entertainment Daily on her love life.

During the chat, she revealed she hasn’t felt sexy since “way before” she had son Reggie.

She told us: “I think when you have a baby you lose a bit of your sex appeal, don’t you? You obviously still have your sex appeal, but inside it’s like something gets switched off.

Read more: Ferne McCann hits back at criticism over recent trip to South Africa with her new man

“I think whenever I lose a bit of weight I feel a bit sexier, you put on those nice outfits don’t you.”

Meanwhile, back in January, Josie was forced to take a well needed break from Twitter.

She explained her decision was due to “disturbing and unhealthy” comments from trolls.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.