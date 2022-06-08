Jorgie Porter has announced she’s pregnant after her heartbreaking miscarriage of quadruplets.

The Hollyoaks actress shared the happy news to her Instagram on Tuesday in a beautiful video.

In the video, Jorgie and her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski remove their hands to reveal a picture of her baby scan.

The couple’s dog also features in the clip, who removes his paws to unveil the scan photo.

Alongside the video, Theresa McQueen star Jorgie said: “Hopeful beginnings…”

Over the top of the emotional clip, Jorgie added a piano cover of Elvis Presley’s song Can’t Help Falling In Love.

Jorgie’s celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the couple on their wonderful news.

Jorgie has announced she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Jennifer Metcalfe wrote: “Cannot wait for this chapter,” alongside praying hands emojis.

Kieron Richardson said: “The best news baby pio-ports.”

Natalie Anderson added: “So beautiful!!!! Congratulations to you guys. Just gorgeous!”

Her followers also sent their congrats to Jorgie and Ollie.

One commented: “Ahhhhhh huge congratulations darling! Omg I am so happy for you, you deserve this so much going to be the best mumma ever.”

Jorgie heartbreakingly miscarried quads last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another gushed: “Beautiful, very happy for you!”

It comes after Jorgie suffered a miscarriage last year.

The star was carrying quads and she tragically lost all four babies.

During an interview with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine last year, Jorgie said: “It didn’t make sense.

“I’d not had any sign that things weren’t OK. No pain or bleeding, I was getting bigger, my boobs were growing, I had so much hair on my body and I still felt pregnant.

“When the consultant performed the scan then said: ‘You’ve miscarried,’ I was in total shock.”

In December 2021, Jorgie announced the news that she and Ollie were engaged.

She shared a photo of herself and Ollie, who was kissing her on the cheek, as she showed off her sparkling ring.

Speaking on her Loose Lips podcast, Jorgie said: “I never in my life thought I’d ever be proposed to, so this is a surprise no matter what… Right now I feel very loved by everyone.”

