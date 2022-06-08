Jorgie Porter has announced she’s pregnant after her heartbreaking miscarriage of quadruplets.
The Hollyoaks actress shared the happy news to her Instagram on Tuesday in a beautiful video.
In the video, Jorgie and her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski remove their hands to reveal a picture of her baby scan.
The couple’s dog also features in the clip, who removes his paws to unveil the scan photo.
Alongside the video, Theresa McQueen star Jorgie said: “Hopeful beginnings…”
Over the top of the emotional clip, Jorgie added a piano cover of Elvis Presley’s song Can’t Help Falling In Love.
Jorgie’s celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the couple on their wonderful news.
Jennifer Metcalfe wrote: “Cannot wait for this chapter,” alongside praying hands emojis.
Kieron Richardson said: “The best news baby pio-ports.”
Natalie Anderson added: “So beautiful!!!! Congratulations to you guys. Just gorgeous!”
Her followers also sent their congrats to Jorgie and Ollie.
One commented: “Ahhhhhh huge congratulations darling! Omg I am so happy for you, you deserve this so much going to be the best mumma ever.”
Another gushed: “Beautiful, very happy for you!”
It comes after Jorgie suffered a miscarriage last year.
The star was carrying quads and she tragically lost all four babies.
During an interview with The Sun’s Fabulous magazine last year, Jorgie said: “It didn’t make sense.
“I’d not had any sign that things weren’t OK. No pain or bleeding, I was getting bigger, my boobs were growing, I had so much hair on my body and I still felt pregnant.
“When the consultant performed the scan then said: ‘You’ve miscarried,’ I was in total shock.”
In December 2021, Jorgie announced the news that she and Ollie were engaged.
She shared a photo of herself and Ollie, who was kissing her on the cheek, as she showed off her sparkling ring.
Speaking on her Loose Lips podcast, Jorgie said: “I never in my life thought I’d ever be proposed to, so this is a surprise no matter what… Right now I feel very loved by everyone.”
