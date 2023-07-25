Jonnie Irwin previously shared his plans that will enable him to speak to his wife and kids after he dies.

The A Place in the Sun star has confessed that his terminal diagnosis has given him time to “prepare” for his family’s life after he’s gone.

Jonnie has shared his plans (Credit: ITV)

Jonnie Irwin makes heartbreaking confession amid cancer battle

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie, who has terminal cancer, has revealed his heartbreaking plans to ensure he can still speak to his family after he passes away.

Jonnie revealed that he plans to record video messages so he can still speak to his wife and three kids after he dies.

“It’s amazing to think I too could speak to my wife and children after I pass away,” he previously said on Morning Live.

“My diagnosis has taken a lot from me but it has given me the ability to prepare,” he then continued.

“The only way to make sure your digital legacy is as you like it is to take control now. And I’m going to take every opportunity to do that for the people I love,” he then added.

Jonnie made the sad confession on Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie Irwin reveals his plan amid cancer battle

Reflecting on his actions so far, the 49-year-old confessed he hasn’t given much thought to his digital legacy in the past.

He said: “I’ve got a lifetime of memories and while over the years many have been stored online and whilst I’ve been getting my affairs in order since my diagnosis two and a half years ago, I’ve not given much thought to my digital legacy.”

He then added: “I’ve posted thousands of pictures and digital images online but when I pass on I’ve got no idea what will happen to those images.”

Jonnie’s updates

Since Jonnie revealed his plans, he celebrated the “best Father’s Day ever” in June. Celebrating the day with his three sons, the 49-year-old took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps of himself with his kids.

“Had The best Father’s Day ever. Breakfast of Chocolate Guinness cake baked expertly my brilliant wife then cards from the boys and a visit from my brother-in-law for a brief pillion ride back in time to enjoy some of the highs and lows of the Ashes ending in more cake with more family washed down by a drop of champers,” Jonnie captioned the post.

Elsewhere, Jonnie recently spoke about having to tell his wife about his diagnosis, just weeks after she’d given birth to twins.

“I can remember it like it was yesterday. And I’ve got no memory since my whole brain therapy. But that bloody memory stays in my head,” he said on AIG Life’s The OneChat.

“And it is brutal. All I can remember is hugging her and just saying, ‘Sorry’,” he then added.

