Jonnie Irwin shares beautiful family photos with his sons after ‘best Father’s Day ever’

Jonnie Irwin issued his latest update on Instagram yesterday (Sunday, June 18) as he celebrated the “best Father’s Day ever” with his sons.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to share some beautiful family photos with his fans.

Jonnie Irwin latest: A Place in the Sun star celebrates Father’s Day

Yesterday saw Jonnie take to Instagram to share some sweet family snaps with his followers.

In a post for his 171k followers to see, Jonnie revealed that he’d had the “best Father’s day ever” with his sons. He posted a number of photos for his fans and followers to see. In the first photo, Jonnie can be seen smiling with his sons. Another photo shows Jonnie eating chocolate cake.

In other snaps, Jonnie can be seen posing with his brother in law as they went on a motorbike ride together.

“Had The best Father’s Day ever. Breakfast of Chocolate Guinness cake baked expertly my brilliant wife then cards from the boys and visit from my brother in law for a brief pillion ride back in time to enjoy some of the highs and lows of the Ashes ending in more cake with more family washed down by a drop of champers,” Jonnie captioned the post.

Jonnie’s followers showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Fans show their support

Fans of Jonnie took to the comment section to send their support yesterday.

“Looks class mate. Hope today they’ll leave you in peace and let you watch the cricket for 8 hours though!” one fan commented. “Fantastic memories p.s. love you in your leathers [heart eyes emoji] keep smiling you are very loved by your beautiful family,” another said.

“Think of you every day Jonnie. You are giving your boys memories of a wonderful, brave daddy,” a third wrote.

“Its all about making them memories for the family now mate…all the best to u and ur family,” another said.

Jonnie often removes himself from the family home (Credit: YouTube)

Jonnie Irwin latest: Star reveals why he removes himself from family home

In a recent interview, Jonnie revealed that he’s removed himself from the family home on a number of occasions amid his cancer battle.

“I’m not good to be around when I’m in pain,” he told HELLO! magazine. “I’m like a bear with a sore head and I don’t want them to be around that.”

Jonnie also revealed that he and his wife have agreed not to tell their sons about his diagnosis.

The star explained it would be “horrible news” to explain to their young kids. He added that it would “confuse” their oldest son, Rex, and confessed he has a “shocking enough day coming”. He admitted they decided to “bury our heads in the sand for as long as possible”.

