Jonnie Irwin is living with cancer, not dying from it – a statement Dame Deborah James coined when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The former A Place in the Sun presenter has every reason to sit around and wallow. He has three young sons, a lovely wife and he did have his whole life ahead of him. Yet he’s been handed a terminal cancer diagnosis.

But his strength in the face of such a devastating prognosis really is heartwarming. If it was me I have no doubt that I’d sit around crying out “why me” to anyone who’d listen. But not Jonnie. He’s making the most of every single second that he’s able to. Creating memories for his darling boys. And giving cancer the metaphorical two fingers up – something that I expect he’ll be defiant enough to do until his dying day.

Jonnie Irwin was on Morning Live today speaking about his end-of-life care (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie Irwin: Living with cancer, not drying from it

Like Dame Deborah before him, Jonnie has been open about his prognosis, sharing the ups and downs of his cancer journey. He was first diagnosed with terminal lung cancer before it moved to his brain. Back in 2020 he was given just six months to live. But three years on he’s still here, and he’s still smiling.

Earlier today (July 24) he was on Morning Live speaking about his stay in a hospice. He laughed as he likened it to a fancy hotel, noting that his had a “Jacuzzi bath” and pointed out that it’s “not all doom and gloom”, like many people mistakenly believe end-of-life care is.

He’s defiant in the face of his cancer, determined to suck the life out of each and every day he has left.

But “not all doom and gloom” sums Jonnie up perfectly. He’s been dealt a horrific card but he said he has “good days and bad days – and today is a good day”. Days like today, Jonnie doesn’t sit around and mope. Hell no! He goes out, he does things with his family, he makes a difference by telling people who don’t perhaps know what it’s actually like living with cancer.

Yes, there are huge downsides. And after a couple of experiences with the disease among my own family and friends, that’s something I know only too well. But I’ve also seen first hand there are days when you feel well enough to say: “Oh [bleep] it, you only live once!” and you force yourself to see friends, catch a cricket match like Jonnie did the other day or go out for a beer or two. That inner strength is just remarkable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

Stop moaning, start living

In a world where (for want of a better word) snowflakes moan about everything and anything, isn’t it time we sat up and took notice of how shining stars such as Jonnie are living life to the full in the face of death?

He’s defiant in the face of his cancer, determined to suck the life out of each and every day he has left. And I for one hope that he has many, many more days left. Jonnie boy, your work in educating our society on how to live while you’re dying really isn’t done just yet.

I know I could learn a thing or two from him. Could you?

