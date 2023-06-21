Jonnie Irwin’s heartfelt apology to his wife as he told her of fading health

Jonnie Irwin revealed the heartfelt apology he gave his wife when he told her about his terminal diagnosis has been revealed.

The former A Place In The Sun presenter, 49, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020. In a recent interview, Jonnie revealed that he had to tell his wife about the diagnosis two months after she had given birth to their twins.

The presenter was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Jonnie Irwin’s heartfelt apology to wife

Speaking on the AIG Life’s The OneChat podcast last month (May), Jonnie said: “I can remember it like it was yesterday. And I’ve got no memory since my whole brain therapy. But that bloody memory stays in my head.

“And it is brutal. All I can remember is hugging her and just saying, ‘Sorry’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

The star shares sons Rex, three, and twin sons Rafa and Cormac, two, with his wife Jessica Holmes. The couple tied the knot in 2016.

Jonnie recently shared snaps with his boys on Father’s Day. In the photos, the presenter can be seen enjoying cake and family time with his children and brother-in-law.

In addition, in the caption, Jonnie wrote: “Had the best Father’s Day ever. Breakfast of Chocolate Guinness cake baked expertly by my brilliant wife. Then cards from the boys and a visit from my brother in law for a brief pillion ride back in time to enjoy some of the highs and lows of the Ashes, ending in more cake with more family washed down by a drop of champers #fathersday.”

Jonnie shares three sons with his wife Jessica Holmes (Credit: ITV)

Jonnie Irwin’s one regret

Meanwhile, the presenter also recently revealed the one thing he wished he did differently.

He told the AIG Life’s The OneChat podcast that he wished he took critical illness insurance out.

Jonnie explained: “I didn’t take critical illness insurance out and therefore I had to keep working, without work, I’ve got no means of paying the bills.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonnie Irwin (@jonnieirwintv)

In addition, he said: “And if I had taken the critical illness insurance out, that could’ve covered my outgoings and I probably could’ve told the world [about his condition] a lot sooner.”

