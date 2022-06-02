Johnny Depp and Amber Heard verdict divides big-name celebs

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial verdict has divided many big-name celebrities.

On Wednesday, the jury announced its verdict after hours of deliberation following the six-week trial.

Depp, 58, won the case and was awarded $15million in damages.

He had sued his ex-wife, claiming she had defamed him in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described her experience of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial verdict

Heard, 36, counter-sued her ex-husband for $100million.

Following their legal team’s closing arguments on Friday (May 27), the jury began deliberations and finally delivered their verdict yesterday.

After the verdict, Depp issued a statement saying the jury “gave me my life back”.

Meanwhile, Heard expressed her “disappointment” in the outcome and said she’s “heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband”.

How have celebrities reacted?

A string of celebrities have since reacted to the outcome.

Piers Morgan took to Twitter shortly after the verdict was confirmed, writing: “Absolute slam-dunk for Johnny Depp.

“Total wipe-out for Amber Heard. Depp awarded $15 million damages against ex wife.”

Piers also focused on the verdict during his Uncensored show last night.

He said: “A disaster for Amber Heard because Johnny has not only won on every count of this case, but he’s been awarded a total of $15million.”

Elsewhere, Sharon Osbourne appeared on Piers’ show and showed her support for Depp.

She said: “Wow, it wasn’t what I was expecting. I mean, I wanted Johnny to win but I didn’t expect him to.”

Sharon went on to brand Depp a “gentle soul”.

She added: “At any time [Heard] could have left. She wasn’t a little wall flower, she was a mover and shaker in town.

“The world really did want him to win and he’s won and that’s it.”

Other celebrities have spoken out on Twitter, including football legend Gary Lineker.

He said: “Depp wins and gets Heard immunity.”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented a series of heart emojis underneath Depp’s statement post on Instagram.

Many American celebrities have also voiced their opinions.

Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson commented on Depp’s post too with heart emojis and praying hands emojis.

Johnny and Amber reactions

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston also gave Depp’s post a ‘like’, seemingly offering support.

Other stars have spoken out in support of Heard, including US actress Amy Schumer.

She shared a quote from feminist activist Gloria Steinem around the time of the verdict.

It read: “Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke . . . She will need her sisterhood.”

Countdown star Rachel Riley shared her thoughts on Twitter as she referred to Heard winning the UK trial in 2020.

She wrote: “‘We need to accept the verdict, etc etc’ said by those who didn’t accept the one already determined by an experienced British judge, which is where most of us got the info to form an opinion in the first place.

“Male/female has nothing to do with it. Horrible state of affairs.”

After a follower called the verdict a “deeply scary” one, Rachel replied: “I feel sick as the friend of someone who’s been a victim of DAVRO, I can’t even begin to imagine a victim/survivor’s feelings.”

