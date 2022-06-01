Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issue statements after defamation trial verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard both issued statements moments after the verdict in their explosive defamation trial was delivered.

Depp won the case and was awarded $15million damages – he wasn’t in court to hear the verdict.

Heard was in court and looked crestfallen to hear the jury’s unanimous decision against her.

The actress had counter-sued the Hollywood icon for $100million after he claimed she had defamed him in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post.

Amber Heard in court moments before the jury delivered their verdict (Credit: Law & Crime channel)

In the article, Heard spoke about her experience of domestic abuse.

Depp’s lawyers argued the article was clearly about him and suggested that he was physically and sexually abusive towards her.

Amber Heard’s statement

Her statement was laced with disappointment at the outcome.

She said: “The disappointment I feel today is beyond words.

“I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

“It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.

“It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

“I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly.”

Johnny Depp says he has been given his life back (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Johnny Depp’s post-verdict statement

Meanwhile Depp, who is currently in the UK, sounded jubilant in his statement to the press.

“The jury gave me my life back,” he said.

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.

“False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me.

“It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.

“From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.

“Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me.

“I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”

