Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial: the jury has delivered its verdict

The sensational Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial is officially over with the jury delivering their verdict tonight.

Mr Depp was absent from court, instead watching the outcome in the UK, where he had prior commitments.

Meanwhile, present in court, Ms Heard looked nervous as she awaited the verdict.

Amber heard looked nervous at the trial verdict (Credit: Live & Crime channel)

The six-week long trial has included shocking allegations against both Mr Depp, 58, and Ms Heard, 36, made by both sides.

And in their closing arguments on Friday, their respective lawyers’ continued to rain down the bombshell accusations.

Despite the court of public opinion appearing to favour Mr Depp, the verdict was far from assured to come down on his side.

But now we have the jury’s answer.

Unanimously, Mr Depp has proven innocent on all three elements of defamation.

He was awarded $50million damages.

There was a delay in delivering the verdict after the judge revealed that members of the jury had failed to fill out the awards for damages on the defamation form.

Millions of people are tuning into the live verdict, streaming across YouTube and other platforms.

Johnny Depp was missing from the trial verdict (Credit: SplashNews)

Johnny Depp lawyers on Amber Heard during their closing arguments

On Friday, closing, Mr Depp’s lawyer Camile Vasquez claimed his ex wife was an “abuser”, not her client.

Ms Vasquez also played audio recordings to the jury of what she says is Ms Heard “admitting to being physically violent with” the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Furthermore, Ms Vasquez suggested Ms Heard “spun a story of horror” about allegations Mr Depp penetrated her with a bottle and threw bottles at her during a trip to Australia in 2015.

The lawyer said Ms Heard took no pictures of herself or her alleged injuries after the alleged incident. She added Ms Heard’s testimony “doesn’t add up”.

“There was a monster in that house in Australia, but it wasn’t Mr Depp. It was Ms Heard,” Ms Vasquez said.

Additionally Mr Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew listed his former partners and insisted no woman has ever claimed he was violent towards them.

“This is Me Too without any Me Too,” he said.

Amber Heard was emotional throughout much of the six-week trial (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Amber Heard lawyer on Johnny Depp during his closing argument

Also on Friday, Ben Rottenborn, lawyer for Ms Heard, asked jurors to reflect on what the implications of the argument of ‘pictures weren’t taken’ are for victims of domestic abuse.

He also suggested Mr Depp’s lawyers were trying to “fool” the jury.

Mr Rottenborn continued: “Amber’s not perfect, none of us are. She’s never pretended to be. And that’s not what you’re being asked to decide.

“One time, ladies and gentleman. One time. If he abused her one time, Amber wins. Actually, if he fails to prove that he never abused her one time, Amber wins.”

The lawyer also considered texts between Mr Depp and fellow actor Paul Bettany.

He also accused Mr Depp of “laughing and making snide remarks” in court as the jury was shown a video of the actor “assaulting cabinets”.

Filmed by Ms Heard in 2016, the video showed Mr Depp storming around kitchen and slamming cupboard doors.

Mr Depp’s attorneys have previously asserted Ms Heard was “laughing” and “smirking” at the end of the clip.

But Mr Rottenborn denied this, before going on: “Mr Depp in this courtroom right now is laughing and making snide remarks as that video is being played. But it’s not a laughing matter.”

The mention caused the Edward Scissorhands star, seated only a few feet away, to raise his head before looking to the side, as if surprised.

The actor said last month, when the video was presented to the jury for the first time: “I did assault a couple of cabinets but didn’t assault Ms Heard.”

“I did not try to intimidate Ms Heard. If she was intimidated, why was she filming? If she was scared to death, why didn’t she leave?”

