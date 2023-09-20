Joel Dommettt and Hannah Cooper welcome first baby and share his adorable name

Joel Dommett has shared the amazing news that his wife Hannah Cooper has given birth to their first baby.

The happy couple, who tied the knot in 2017, announced they were expecting back in May – much to the delight of fans.

Fast forward to now, and last night (September 19), it was revealed that the pair had welcomed their bundle of joy.

Proud dad Joel shared a picture of his teeny tiny baby feet along with a caption revealing the tot’s name.

“Wilde Cooper-Dommett. Pinterest perfect baby feet that are already bigger than his dad’s,” the post said.

Joel’s I’m A Celebrity pals Ant and Dec were among those commenting: “Congratulations!! Welcome to the world Wilde,” they said. “Huge congratulations,” said Olly Murs. “Hey! The best news. Congrats,” said Dermot O’Leary.

Joel Dommett confesses baby fears

Before the arrival of their bundle of joy, Joel – who was on I’m A Celebrity in 2016 – admitted he had few reservations about his firstborn’s name.

“We’re really excited yet it’s petrifying,” he explained to the Mail’s Weekend magazine. “We know the sex of the baby and we have a name we really like, we’re just hoping the Kardashians don’t steal it before we fully decide on it. That’s our worst fear!”

Joel and Hannah were first spotted together in 2017. The couple then said their “I dos” two years later during a ceremony in Greece.

Speaking about their special day, Joel told OK! in February 2020: “I was fully prepared to say it was the best day of my life and pretend it was – because I’ve been lucky enough to do Bake Off and I’ve had these amazing experiences in my life – but it was genuinely the best day of my life!

“We had 28 people there. Some people have weddings where half the day is saying hi and bye to people. I wanted our closest friends and family to have a wonderful time.”

