Dancing On Ice viewers praise 'brave' Joe Swash as presenter appears 'consumed with grief' over Caroline Flack's death

ITV viewers have praised Joe Swash for putting on a "brave" performance on Dancing On Ice while dealing with his grief over the death of his former colleague Caroline Flack.

During last night's (February 16 2020) 'prop week' episode, Joe and his pro partner Alex Schauman used a giant candy cane for various lifts and tricks as they skated to Candy by Robbie Williams.

Afterwards, Joe was awarded his highest score of the series so far, and when speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, he was visibly emotional.

"Tough night, I know. Well done," Phil said.

Speaking for Joe, Alex said: "This was really hard, to get through this and to do a happy number when he feels the way that he feels. I'm so proud of him."

Voice shaking, Joe told them: "I just want to send my love to her family, and my condolences."

Reacting on Twitter, viewers rushed to praise Joe for being so brave.

One said: "Joe Swash absolutely broke me tonight, I am in bits. So brave and feel like he skated that for Caroline #DancingOnIce."

Another wrote: "I cannot stop thinking about poor Joe Swash. His whole being was consumed by grief. His usual spark was just gone. He's so incredibly brave to come out and perform tonight. #DancingOnIce."

I just want to send my love to her family.

A third tweeted: "Bless Joe on Dancing On Ice, putting a brave face on his rountine and then letting out his emotions at the end #DancingOnIce."

Someone else wrote: "Big big respect for Joe Swash getting out there live on TV and doing what he just did. Beyond brave, especially with watching how broken and not-with-it he is. Horrible to see, thoughts are with him x #DancingOnIce."

It followed an emotional tribute to Caroline that Joe shared on his Instagram, following the sad news that the former Love Island presenter had taken her own life.

Joe, who presented I'm A Celebrity's companion show Extra Camp - then called Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! - with Caroline in 2009 and 2010, posted a series of short videos that showed him fighting back tears and describing his former colleague as "the most amazing person you could come across".

