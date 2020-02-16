Caroline Flack death: Joe Swash shares tearful tribute to 'the most amazing person you could come across'

A tearful Joe Swash paid tribute to his friend and former I'm A Celebrity: Extra Camp co-presenter Caroline Flack, who tragically died aged 40 yesterday (Saturday February 15 2020).

Joe, 38, who presented the I'm A Celebrity spin-off with Caroline in 2009 and 2010, took to Instagram to record a series of short videos that showed him fighting back tears and describing Caroline as, "the most amazing person you could come across".

Joe co-presented Extra Camp with Caroline (Credit: ITV)

He began his touching tribute by saying: "I want to send a message to everyone... and let everyone know that Caroline Flack was the most amazing person you could ever come across.

"She was funny, super-talented and had the most infectious laugh.

I wish that she could have asked for help because there were so many people that loved her.

Caroline hosted alongside Joe and Russell Kane (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

"And I'm going to miss her so much.

"We can't let this happen," he added. "We can't let this happen to anyone else.

"We need to start being nice to each other."

Joe called Caroline an amazing person (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Joe's partner, Loose Women star Stacey Solomon, 30, also took to her Instastories on the emotional night, saying that she was going to take some time out to reflect on how lucky she was to have her family around her.

She said: "I'm going to come off of here for tonight.

"I'm going to spend some time reflecting on how lucky I am to have my family.

"And remind myself that you NEVER truly know what's going on in someone's life.

"Kindness is EVERYTHING and it costs NOTHING.

"Sending so much love to you all, tonight and always."

Stacey then proceeded to leave the contact details of several mental health charities to her followers.

Olly Murs paid tribute to Caroline as well (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joe wasn't the only one to pay tribute to their friend and co-star.

Olly Murs, who co-presented The X Factor with Caroline, said that he would "hurt forever".

And Ant and Dec, who worked with Caroline when she hosted I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Extra Camp between 2009 and 2010, said they were "beyond sad".

This Morning host, Phillip Schofield, said: "You poor poor darling girl, my heart is breaking, #BeKind."

Phillip's This Morning co-host, Holly Willoughby, also shared her reaction.

Holly, 39, said the news was 'utterly heartbreaking'.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available at Samaritans: call 116 123 for free or email jo@samaritans.org.

