Joans Collins feels 'a ninny' as she divides fans over using face mask amid coronavirus fears

Dame Joan Collins has admitted she felt a bit silly when she wore a face mask while travelling by plane.

The actress, 86, wore a thick black mask while travelling from Los Angeles home to London amidst coronavirus fears.

Photographed arriving in London, she also sported a pair of white gloves.

Taking to her Instagram, she addressed her some 189,000 followers over her new look. Here she confessed that she was one of just a few travellers to don a mask in transit.

Joan Collins photographed in Los Angeles (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Feeling a bit silly over her precautions she wrote: "So I was about the only person wearing a #mask at #lax - felt like a #ninny So much for all the #media #hype. Oh well, maybe I won’t catch a cold at least."

Her celebrity pals and fans alike appeared divided over how effective they believed her face mask to be.

Oh well, maybe I won’t catch a cold at least

David Furnish, Elton John's husband, warned her that he didn't believe the masks would protect her from the disease.

He wrote: "Masks won’t protect you. Keep washing your hands, disinfect all surfaces around you and don’t touch your face. Safe travels!"

A fan agreed and wrote: "Don’t bother with a mask, it serves little purpose - wash your hands well after touching any shared surfaces and do not touch your face until you’ve washed your hands."

However, songwriter Carole B Sager wrote: "Good idea!" and Alana Stewart commented: "At least you're wearing a black one. Très chic!"

A further fan commended her with: "So smart! Good for you!" and another chimed in with: "I‘m right there with you on the mask #takenochances! You’re chic as ever and love that necklace!"

According to the World Health Organisation, you are only advised to wear a mask if you are suffering from coronavirus symptoms or caring for someone infected. They also advise that this must be combined with frequent hand washing to prove effective.

Joan Collins with fifth husband Percy Gibson (Image credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this week Joan Collins was papped leaving upscale restaurant and celebrity haunt Craig's in Los Angeles.

Here the legendary star laughed when a paparazzi asked her what she thought of Meghan Markle's alleged plans to star in a Hollywood superhero movie.

Laughing as she left the joint with her husband Percy Gibson she said: "You've got to be joking!"

