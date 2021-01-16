Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson star has stunned her Instagram fans with a racy social media selfie.

The former girl band star, 29, set pulses racing as she shared the image and asked fans for some advice on what to watch on TV.

Former Little Mix star Jesy looked stunning as she posed in bed (Credit: Instagram)

What did former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson say?

Jesy took to the social media site to document her lockdown Friday night.

Tucked up in bed, she shared a stunning topless selfie where she tried to draw attention to her recently sculpted eyebrows.

Paying tribute to celebrity brow artist Sal, she captioned the short video: “@salihsworld eyebrows still [OK hand emoji].”

Wrapped up in her duvet with her long tousled hair falling away to the side, Jesy didn’t leave much to the imagination.

To watch or nor to watch, that was the question (Credit: Instagram)

What did Jesy ask fans for help with?

Jesy then shared another video, which showed a view of her TV from bed.

Focusing on a menu screen that showed hit Channel 4 period comedy The Great, she then asked fans for some advice.

“Has anyone seen this yet, and if so what are your thoughts?”

Is it anything like Bridgerton because if it is I absolutely love that.

“Is it anything like Bridgerton because if it is I absolutely love that.

“And is it worth a watch?

Jesy shocked fans when she announced her exit from Little Mix (Credit: BBC)

Why did Jesy leave Little Mix?

It’s been a tumultuous few months for Jesy.

Back in December 2020, she announced she was leaving hit girl band Little Mix.

In a statement that stunned fans, she said: “The past nine years in Little Mix have been the most incredible time in my life.

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health.

“I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. So after much consideration and wit a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”

