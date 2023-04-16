Janice Dickinson suffers horrific head injury on I’m A Celebrity set, according to reports

Janice Dickinson was rushed to hospital with head injuries after falling over in the dark on the I’m a Celebrity set, a report has suggested.

Former supermodel Janice was feared to have fractured her skill and was allegedly forced to quit the show. It’s believed she fell over a TV cable on the set, filmed at South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

Janice Dickinson has been forced to quit I’m A Celeb (Credit: Splash News)

Janice Dickinson injured

A source told The Sun: “It was terrifying. Everyone was woken by a sickening thud. A few of the camp mates ran towards the noise and found Janice face down. She seemed to be semi-conscious on the ground.

“Blood was gushing from her head and she was covered in dirt and dust. A crowd formed and one of the campmates had to ask everyone to stand back to give her space to breathe.”

The campmates were also said to have been woken by the incident, which saw Janice, 68, hit the ground face-first. She had ‘blood gushing from her head’ and suffered a concussion as well as a black eye, a bruised cheek and fractures to her hands. But luckily, she was later given the all-clear by doctors.

Despite that, she will allegedly not take part in the rest of the show.

ED! has reached out to ITV for comment on this story.

I’m A Celebrity 2023

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec announced the nine celebs taking part in this year’s show. They confirmed the news during an episode of Saturday Night Takeaway in March.

Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell and Shaun Ryder will all take part.

The I’m A Celebrity 2023 cast (Credit: ITV)

Long-standing hosts Ant and Dec broke the news, also dedicating a portion of their own show to the announcement. They confirmed at the time that it will air at the end of April. But controversially, it will not be live – all the episodes are pre-recorded.

ITV then explained the format switch-up, introducing the new I’m A Celebrity Legend.

A spokesperson said: “With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first-ever I’m A Celebrity Legend.

“While nodding back to the Australian jungle, I’m A Celebrity: South Africa is a uniquely different series, so viewers can look forward to lots of unexpected twists and turns.”

