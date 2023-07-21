Strictly’s Janette Manrara can ‘barely walk’ as she shares ‘painful’ baby update

Strictly Come Dancing’s Janette Manrara has told fans that she can “barely walk” in her latest baby update.

The professional dancer is currently expecting her first child with husband of six years Aljaz Skorjanec.

The baby is thought to be due within weeks, and poor Janette is now battling some seriously “painful” symptoms.

Janette and Aljaz baby update

Strictly couple Janette, 39, and Aljaz, 33, announced the wonderful news of their pregnancy early this year. Now, despite being in the home straight, it seems poor Janette is struggling more than ever.

Can barely walk now.

She told her Instagram followers yesterday (July 20) that she has been experiencing pelvic girdle pain.

“Had some acupuncture today and hoping that will help with the back pain,” she said. “Can barely walk now.”

The It Takes Two host also shared that she is using a baby ball to help with her symptoms. However, Janette went on to reassure fans that all is well with the little one.

“Had a check-up yesterday and baby and I are doing good! More rest on the schedule today,” she said.

Janette and Aljaz recently revealed that they have already picked out a name for their baby, but they are keeping the gender closely under wraps until he or she arrives.

Janette also shared that she has now moved house in order to be closer to her doctor… so it sounds like the little one could be here at any moment.

The Strictly Come Dancing family has already welcomed one baby this week courtesy of Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez. The couple, who met on the show, have had their second child, a baby boy.

