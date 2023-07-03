Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec reveal sweet details as they pick name for their unborn baby

Former Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara have revealed they’ve picked a name for their unborn baby.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, made the confession as they shared sweet details about the pregnancy in a new interview.

While they aren’t revealing the gender, they’ve admitted they’re set on a moniker – and use it when they talk to the bump.

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec on talking to the bump

Aljaz explained to Hello!: “Babies can hear you and can feel your hand and it has been really nice to put my hand on Janette’s belly and feel our baby move.

People say that you need to see the baby before you solidify it but I feel like we do have a name.

“We settled on a name about eight years ago but then as soon as we fell pregnant, we completely erased that one from the options. Then, not that long ago, Janette suggested a name and that was the one that we kind of stuck with. Now, whenever we caress the bump we say the name. People say that you need to see the baby before you solidify it but I feel like we do have a name.”

They pair have also been playing their favourite music to the bump, including Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi and So This is Love from Disney’s Cinderella.

Preparing to give birth

Janette is due to welcome their first child later this month. She explained she’s been advised by her obstetrician to have a C-section. But the It Takes Two host admitted she’s “really relaxed” and is “open” to different options.

She told the magazine: “So, I’m not trying to lock in a certain date or procedure, because you just never really know how it’s going to happen until the baby comes. And I think having that kind of openness in my thoughts has actually kept me quite calm.”

Aljaz and Janette announced their happy news back in February after a two-year fertility struggle. Janette previously explained they had arranged to start IVF treatment before finding out she was already pregnant.

It comes after Aljaz shared a 4D scan of their baby, writing on Instagram: “In a room with Three Cubans this morning.” In the post, Janette could be seen smiling as she laid on the bed with her bare bump.

Taking to the comments section, many fans speculated whether they’re having a boy or a girl. “Not long to go, how exciting! So excited for you both. I’m feeling you’re going to have a Baby Prince,” one wrote. Another added: “Must be a girl!”

