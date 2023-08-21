New mum Janette Manrara slips into a bikini just weeks after welcoming daughter Lyra

Janette Manrara has got real about her postpartum body just weeks after welcoming her baby daughter with husband Aljaž Škorjanec.

Janette, who welcomed her daughter Lyra via C-section on July 28, 2023, slipped into a bikini as she documented her journey with fans.

Pointing out that she’s got “makeup on”, she “did her hair” and that she was “going to get her nails done”, Janette told her Instagram followers on Monday (August 21) that she was “starting to feel like myself today”.

She said that she was able to have some “me-time” as Aljaz’s mum was around to look after baby Lyra.

Janette Manrara shares her postpartum journey

Giving a shoutout to Hatch Athletic, a fitness community for mums, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional explained: “They’re going to help me on my postpartum journey.

“I want to share as much of it as I can with you guys because I want to do it safely so I can get back into dancing, and hopefully on stage for the Christmas shows with no rushing or doing anything that can damage my recovery. Because obviously it is quite an intense surgery and I need to be careful.”

Janette then posted a mirror selfie as she showed off her figure, admitting she’s feeling “confident and happy”.

“Day 24 postpartum. Day 1 of slowly getting back on stage!” she wrote alongside. “Every single pregnancy & postpartum journey is different. Feeling confident and happy in my own skin and knowing that all that really matters is that Lyra and I are both healthy and happy.”

Every single pregnancy & postpartum journey is different.

She continued: “I’ll take each day one at a time and at my own pace. Sending love to all the moms out there in their own postpartum journeys. We’re all amazing!”

Family life

Janette has been posting regular updates as she navigates mum life.

Earlier this month, she shared the “emotional” moment her parents met baby Lyra for the first time. In a video shared on Instagram, Janette could be seeing holding Lyra as her mum and dad give her a kiss on the head.

She wrote alongside: “Such an emotional moment. My parents meeting their granddaughter Lyra Rose for the first time.”

