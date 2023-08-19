Strictly fans shocked by Janette Manara’s appearance as former star Dan Walker meets her baby daughter

The appearance of new mum and Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manara has stunned fans on Instagram.

Janette and hubby Aljaz Skorjanec welcomed daughter Lyra into the world at the end of July.

They’ve kept well-wishers and followers regularly updated on their first baby across social media. Indeed, proud dad Aljaz has already joked his regular Lyra uploads mean his Insta account isn’t his own anymore.

But as well as pals sending their best over social media, the couple have also had some visitors in real life wanting to meet Lyra for the first time.

And on Friday (August 18) evening, Strictly pro Katya Jones and former show contestant Dan Walker let their fans know they’d popped in on the new parents to meet Lyra.

However, fans were blown away by one group pic that revealed why Dan and Janette may not have worked well together on Strictly.

Strictly stars visit Janette Manara and Aljaz Skorjanec

Dan informed his followers in the caption of his sweet pic: “What a lovely treat to pop in to see @aljazskorjanec @jmanrara & their gorgeous daughter, Lyra Rose.

“They are all doing so well and she is absolutely adorable.”

Referring to him towering over his pals, newsreader Dan continued, adding a laughing emoji to his words: “This is also proof why Janette and I could never have been Strictly partners.”

Dan also noted how Katya – who also shared posts on Insta herself – was in attendance, along with Aljaz’s relatives who made a meal for everyone.

But followers could not get over how tall Dan – thought to be around six feet five – is in comparison to It Takes Two host Janette, who’s around five feet tall.

How fans reacted

“Goodness, I hadn’t realised the size difference!” chuckled one person in Dan’s post’s comments section.

Another responded, alongside a crying laughing emoji: “The height difference.”

Meanwhile, another surprised observer added: “I didn’t realise Janette was so tiny.”

“Has Janette shrunk? She looks so teeny tiny!” said another.

Someone else echoed that thought: “OMG Janette is tiny!”

While another added: “@jmanrara you look so diddy!”

Others looked at it from Dan’s perspective, with one writing: “You look real tall there Dan.”

And someone else chipped in: “Dan you are looking freakishly tall!”

