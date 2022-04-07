Jane McDonald has excited her fans by revealing some more travel news alongside a stunning photo.

The TV star, 59, posted a snap on Thursday as she celebrated the filming of her latest travel show.

In the pic, Jane is seen beaming with a beautiful off-the-shoulder dress and sunglasses.

Jane McDonald news

The Cruising With Jane McDonald star is seen surrounded by sand as she appears to soak up some sunshine.

Alongside the picture, Jane wrote: “I’ve had an absolutely fantastic time filming my latest travel show.

“I can’t wait to head off on my next trip to the beautiful Greek island of Rhodes at the end of April!”

Jane will be heading to Greece at the end of April for a new show (Credit: ITV)

She added: “And this time you can come with me…”

Jane’s followers were thrilled by the news as one gushed: “Loving the new show can’t wait for more episodes.”

Another said: “You look fabulous and there’s that beautiful smile. So can’t wait to see you in Rhodes it’s going to be amazing.”

A third added: “Enjoying the programme SO much. Armchair travel!”

Meanwhile, others were too busy complimenting Jane on her glowing appearance.

Jane’s fans were wowed by her appearance (Credit: ITV)

One commented: “You look incredible!!! So glad you enjoyed the trip. Cannot wait for Greece!!”

Another wrote: “Looking fabulous, gorgeous dress.”

“Wow. This colour on you,” another said.

On Wednesday, Jane wowed her followers once again as she enjoyed the sunshine on a boat.

The photo showed the star lounging on a boat as she wore a t-shirt and shorts.

Jane captioned the snap: “Not quite a cruise ship but enjoying some time at sea!”

Fans were in awe of Jane and all seemed to notice the same thing – she looked VERY relaxed.

One said: “You look absolutely amazing and so relaxed.”

Another wrote: “You look lovely, Jane – very relaxed.”

Another person added: “You look very relaxed Jane. I enjoy all your series.”

Jane recently revealed on Instagram that there’s “more episodes to come” of her new series Holidaying With Jane McDonald: The Caribbean.

She said: “My new series ‘Holidaying With Jane McDonald: The Caribbean’ is now available to watch on My5 with more episodes to come!”

Meanwhile, last month, Jane revealed she was filming in America for another series.

On March 28, she told Instagram fans: “We’re in America for this one, but I can’t tell you more than that… yet!”

Are you excited? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.