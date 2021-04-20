Jane McDonald has returned to social media following the death of her partner Eddie Rothe.

The much-loved singer revealed that her partner had died following a battle with lung cancer at the end of March.

Paying tribute to Eddie, Jane shared her “immense sadness” with her fans, who quickly rallied round and sent their support.

Jane has maintained a social media silence since the news was made public, but she returned this week to make an announcement about her career.

Jane McDonald has shared an update on her career with fans (Credit: Splash News)

What did Jane say about her career plans?

Delighting fans, Jane revealed she’ll be back on stage performing on the island of Rhodes next summer.

Posting to Twitter, a statement read: “Join Jane McDonald as she performs her spectacular show at the Akti Imperial Deluxe Resort on the beautiful island of Rhodes in May 2022.

Read more: Jane McDonald sets up JustGiving page in memory of partner Eddie Rothe

“Enjoy four fabulous evenings with Jane and her live band,” it added.

Tickets are on sale now, with all-inclusive holidays of seven, eight or 11 nights on sale.

The price includes four concerts from Jane as well as a Q&A session with the lady herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jane McDonald (@thejanemcdonald)

What did Jane McDonald fans say about the news?

Jane McDonald fans were thrilled to read the star’s announcement.

However, many took the time to send Jane their love following the loss of Ed.

One said: “So glad to hear you’re getting out there. Your parents and Ed will be watching from above.

Read more: Jane McDonald hinted she was planning to married Eddie Rothe after lockdown

“Wish you well Jane. The public are right there with you, we all love Jane,” they added.

“I’ll be there,” said another. “But for now I hope you are taking care of yourself.”

The public are right there with you, we all love Jane.

“Sounds great,” said another. “Hope you’re feeling better Jane after your loss,”

“Love you lots. Hope you’re doing okay,” said another fan.

Others declared that the holiday would be a trip “of a lifetime”.

“Holiday of a lifetime,” one commented on Jane’s Instagram post.

“Oh wow this would be a great girls’ trip,” said another tagging their pals.

“Oh my god!!! Let’s go!” declared another.

Jane’s beloved partner Eddie Rothe died at the end of March (Credit: Splash News)

What else is Jane up to this year?

Jane is also due to be out on tour this summer with her Let The Light In tour.

She’ll also be performing a special Christmas show in Leeds in December.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’re a Jane McDonald fan.