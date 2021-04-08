Jane McDonald has been flooded with support after revealing she’s set up a JustGiving page in memory of late partner Eddie Rothe.

Eddie passed away at the end of March after a short battle with lung cancer.

His funeral was held yesterday (April 7), with Jane‘s official Twitter account announcing his passing in a series of heartbreaking tweets.

What has Jane McDonald said about Eddie Rothe today?

Jane’s official Twitter account shared a JustGiving page that has been set up in Eddie’s memory this afternoon (April 8).

It featured a gorgeous picture of her late fiancé wearing a blue floral shirt and smiling from ear-to-ear.

Jane’s tweet wasn’t captioned, but it linked to the fundraising page, where she has asked fans to send donations that’ll be passed onto the hospice that cared for Eddie.

We would very much like to support Wakefield Hospice who did a wonderful job in supporting and looking after both Ed and Jane.

The page is called: “Wakefield Hospice. In memory of Ed Rothe.”

The picture of Ed is captioned: “To celebrate the life of Walter Edgar Rothe.”

It then lists his date of birth – February 16 1956 – and his date of death, March 26 2021.

What does the page ask fans to do?

It asks fans who were thinking of sending flowers to instead donate to the hospice.

“Further to the sad passing of Ed Rothe, we have been inundated with very kind offers to send flowers and also give donations to charity in his memory.

“We would very much like to support Wakefield Hospice who did a wonderful job in supporting and looking after both Ed and Jane.

“Jane and family would very much appreciate if you could donate instead of sending flowers.

“We have set up this JustGiving page so you can make donations which will go to the hospice.”

Has much been raised so far?

After Jane tweeted the link, fans have been digging deep.

One person donated £20 and said: “My thoughts are with Jane at this sad time.”

Another sent £30 and said: “With love and deep sympathy.”

Another fan donated £10 and said: “Condolences to all Ed’s family and special love and thoughts to Jane – your Wakefield fans are with you.”

If you would like to donate you can visit the JustGiving page here.

