Jane McDonald hinted that she would marry late fiancé Eddie Rothe once lockdown was over.

Yesterday (April 7), Jane revealed that her partner of 13 years had passed away after a short battle with lung cancer.

The pair were childhood sweethearts, dating briefly in 1980 before going their separate ways.

Jane and Eddie met again by chance in 2008 and later became engaged.

Why did Jane McDonald never marry Eddie Rothe?

Jane has been married once, to her former manager Henrik Brixen.

And, when Eddie popped the question, Jane revealed that a wedding was “always on the back-burner” because she was so busy with work.

However, after quitting her Channel 5 shows, it appears Jane no longer considered herself to be “married to the job”.

And, as a result, she revealed in an interview last year that she was thinking about walking down the aisle with Eddie.

Sadly, lockdown meant weddings were put on hold, and Eddie sadly passed before the couple could say “I do”.

What did Jane say about a post-lockdown wedding?

Speaking to My Weekly, Jane joked that she and Eddie had been engaged for so long she needed to check he still wanted to marry her.

She said: “You’re right, I do have the time, so it might be something I think about.

“It was always on the back-burner before. But it’s been so long that I’ll have to ask him and see whether he still wants to do it!”

How did Eddie Rothe die?

The news of Eddie’s passing was announced on Jane’s official Twitter past yesterday.

It revealed that he had died at the end of March.

“It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long-term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months.”

The post added that the funeral had taken place yesterday.

“The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time,” the post added.

What else has Jane McDonald said about Eddie Rothe?

Jane previously admitted that she thought it was the couple’s “destiny” to be together.

And, when they met again in 2008, he literally swept her off her feet.

She revealed her nerves ahead of their second first date and said: “I almost had to be dragged to see him. But then it was, oh my God!

“Big smiles and he lifted me off the floor and said: ‘Where have you been?’”

