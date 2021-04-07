Loose Women has sent a touching message to Jane McDonald following the death of her partner Eddie Rothe.

A statement was released on Wednesday to confirm Eddie had passed away on March 26 following a battle with lung cancer.

Now, the ITV daytime programme sent their “deepest condolences” to Jane, who previously appeared as a panellist.

Our deepest condolences go to our friend and former Loose Woman Jane McDonald whose life partner Ed Rothe has passed away. Ed was a part of our Loose Women family for many years and appeared on our show on numerous occasions.

We’re sending love to Jane and her and Ed’s family. https://t.co/HXacuA29W6 — Loose Women (@loosewomen) April 7, 2021

What did Loose Women say to Jane McDonald following Eddie Rothe’s death?

The tweet read: “Our deepest condolences go to our friend and former Loose Woman Jane McDonald whose life partner Ed Rothe has passed away.

Read more: Jane McDonald’s partner Eddie Rothe has died after lung cancer battle

“Ed was a part of our Loose Women family for many years and appeared on our show on numerous occasions.

“We’re sending love to Jane and her and Ed’s family.”

Eddie died following a battle with lung cancer (Credit: Sue Andrews / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What did the statement say about Eddie Rothe?

It comes after a statement was posted to Jane’s Twitter account.

The message read: “It is with immense sadness that we share the news that Jane’s beloved long term partner, Ed, passed away on Friday 26th March.

We’re sending love to Jane and her and Ed’s family.

“He had been battling lung cancer for the last few months.

“We would like to thank everyone for all their help and support during this very difficult time, especially the NHS staff and the wonderful team at The Wakefield Hospice.

“The funeral took place earlier today and we would please ask for your kindness in observing Jane’s privacy for her and Ed’s family at this sad time.”

Jane previously appeared on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Fans sent their support to Jane, with one person saying: “Oh my goodness @TheJaneMcDonald my heartfelt condolences to you. I am sorry for your family’s loss.”

Read more: When is Jane McDonald back on TV and what is she up to in 2021?

Another wrote: “So sad. She’d found her soulmate in Ed.”

One added: “I’m so, so sorry to hear the sad news of Ed. Thinking of you Jane and sending you lots of love.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.