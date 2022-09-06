Jane McDonald leaves fans emotional as she shares news: ‘Tissues are at the ready!’

Singer and television presenter Jane McDonald took to Instagram earlier today to announce the upcoming final week of her highly anticipated 2022 tour – Let The Light In.

The BAFTA award-winning star has been on the road since early June, performing songs from her latest album.

With only three shows left and tickets almost sold out, Jane posted a call-to-action on Instagram, urging her fans to book quickly for the remaining dates.

The 59-year-old is due to play at three more venues over the upcoming week – but two out of the three shows are already sold out!

Jane expressed in her Instagram post how grateful she is for the 2022 tours’ success, stating: “It’s the last week of my tour this week! It has absolutely flown by and I’ve had a wonderful time.”

Fans quickly took to Instagram to celebrate Jane and send their well-wishes to the star.

One fan commented: “Can’t wait tissues are at the ready. Thank you Jane for a fantastic tour!”

Another fan expressed their excitement as they looked forward to attend one of her final shows: “Can’t wait for Sunday!”

A third fan echoed Jane’s caption, agreeing: “Can’t believe how quickly the tour has gone, Jane! But feels like a lifetime ago I saw you in Eastbourne! Will be thinking of you as you perform your last 3 shows – much love!”

On Twitter, another shared heartbroken emojis and said: “Can’t believe it’s ending. I have no idea what I’m going to do when it’s all finished.”

Jane’s final tour for a while

Jane recently announced her decision to step back from the spotlight following her current tour after the death of her fiancé.

The singer spoke candidly to Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams following the passing of musician Ed, who died in 2021 from lung cancer.

She confided in Kaye about her plans to take a two-year break from touring, stating: “And I’m not touring next year, or the year after. So you’ve got an exclusive there.

“I’ll still be doing all the TV shows and that’s great and I love that. But touring, I’ve found now, is harder than it used to be.”

Jane opened up about her fiancé’s passing on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Looking forward to family time

Jane revealed that she also chose to step back from the limelight to spend more time with her family.

The TV star was being interviewed on Kaye’s podcast when she opened up. She revealed that her niece was about to have a baby and she “wants to be around for them all”.

Even though fans may be disappointed with her decision, Jane admitted she was excited to be around more for her family and have more time to express her creative side.

