Jamie Redknapp’s stepson cuddles up to baby Raphael as wife Frida shares sweet moment

Jamie Redknapp welcomed his first child – baby son Raphael – with wife Frida last year.

The couple, who both share children with former partners, rarely post snaps of their blended family together.

But taking to Instagram yesterday (January 11), Frida gave a sweet insight as her son cuddled baby Raphael at home.

Jamie Redknapp’s wife Frida has shared a snap of her son and baby Raphael together (Credit: Instagram Story/frida_redknapp)

Jamie Redknapp’s wife shares sweet snap of their baby son

The 38-year-old model shared the sweet moment on her profile as they relaxed on the sofa.

Frida’s son was seen sweetly cuddling into the adorable tot.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: “Brothers.”

Frida welcomed three sons and a daughter during her marriage to former husband Jonathan Lourie.

Meanwhile, Jamie shares sons Beau, 13, and Charley, 17, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

The couple have since welcomed baby Raphael.

Jamie and wife Frida welcomed their first child last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Frida gave birth to the tot in November last year, with Jamie announcing the news in a post on Instagram.

At the time, he wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too.

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

In addition, Frida also shared a cute picture of herself with Raphael lying on her chest.

The model gushed: “Our Viking has arrived. Feeling beyond blessed to have welcomed this precious little boy, Raphael Anders Redknapp, to our family.

“A big thank you to all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Chelsea Westminister Hospital.”

Earlier this month, Jamie reflected on the eventful time in a touching post to mark the New Year.

The former footballer, 48, shared a series of unseen photographs from 2021, including one of his wedding to wife Frida.

The post also included a snap of his newborn son.

He wrote in the caption: “I wanted to share some moments I will treasure forever in 2021. Lots of love the Redknapps.”

