Jamie Redknapp shares cute unseen photo of baby son as he reflects on 2021 with family snaps

Jamie Redknapp has shared a glimpse into his family life by sharing a cute photo of his baby son.

The football pundit welcomed his little boy with wife Frida in November 2021, a month after they married.

Jamie, 48, shared the sweet picture of Raphael along with pictures of his parents, brother and other children.

Jamie Redknapp’s treasured memories from 2021

The star captioned the black and white picture: “Happy and healthy new year to you all.

“I wanted to share some moments I will treasure forever in 2021. Lots of love the Redknapps.”

Followers wished happy new year to Jamie and his family.

One wrote: “What beautiful pics of you and the family.”

Another said: “What a beautiful year it’s been for you Jamie. Best of luck for 2022.”

Jamie’s mum Sandra, 75, and dad Harry, 74, were also pictured holding Raphael over Christmas.

After his birth, Jamie and Swedish born Frida, 38, announced the news with some sweet images.

The couple welcomed a little boy last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie shared an adorable snap cradling his baby boy at the time, and revealed Frida was ‘doing well’ after giving birth.

Along with the cute snap, Jamie penned the caption: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too…

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

How many children does Frida have?

Raphael is Frida’s fifth child and Jamie’s third.

Jamie shares Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with ex wife Louise.

When Jamie’s football career ended he found a new lease of life as a presenter and pundit.

Meanwhile Louise turned her back on the celebrity lifestyle she’d enjoyed being a member of girlband Eternal.

Instead she stayed at home and looked after their family and home.

The couple split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage after Louise’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Jamie shares two children with ex Louise (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She later told how she’d become tired of being ‘a stepford wife’ and the show had given her a new-found confidence.

She and Jamie split months after Strictly finished.

