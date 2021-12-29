Jamie Redknapp has told his mum Sandra Redknapp off for sharing a sweet snap of him and his baby son, Raphael.

The photo of the 48-year-old footballer was taken during his visit to have lunch with his parents on Christmas Day.

Sandra told of for sweet family photo of Jamie Redknapp and baby son

Jamie, along with his wife Frida, new baby Raphael and his eldest sons, Beau and Charley, had Christmas dinner this year with his parents, Sandra and Harry Redknapp.

Sandra took the opportunity during Jamie’s visit to take a quick snap of her son with her new grandson.

In the photo, Jamie grins as he cradles Raphael, who clutches onto his father’s finger with his tiny hand.

Sandra’s caption was short and sweet. The 73-year-old posted three red love hearts alongside the photo.

Heartwarming though the photo was, Jamie was not happy. He jokingly told his mum off in the comments for taking a photo of him after he’d had too much wine.

“Mum please ask for permission to put pics up in future that was after a lot of [wine emoji] and not sure Raphael is too happy with it either,” he wrote.

Jamie and Frida welcomed Raphael into the world last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did fans and followers say?

While Jamie might not have been a big fan of his mum’s Instagram post yesterday (December 28), many of Sandra’s fans and followers were.

They flooded Sandra’s comment section as they drew comparisons between Raphael and his grandad, Harry.

“Omg looks just like Harry,” one fan said.

“Definitely looks like his grandad in this picture,” another said.

“Looks like his Grandad but much cuter,” a third wrote.

Other fans defended Sandra after Jamie jokingly told her off.

“That’s a Mums privilege to post her pics,” one said.

“Ha ha so all sons are the same,” another laughed. ” mum why did you put that photo up !! cause mums can and it’s a lovely photo.”

Jamie shared pics and videos of Harry and Raphael over Christmas (Credit: Instagram Story / jamie.redknapp)

Jamie Redknapp’s Christmas

Jamie’s Christmas was well documented thanks to the pictures and videos he posted on Instagram throughout the festive weekend.

One of Jamie’s posts is a collection of pictures of Raphael enjoying his first Christmas with the Redknapps. In the first photo, Jamie, Frida, and Raphael are sat on a sofa next to Santa Claus.

In other photos, Jamie and his sons can be seen cradling Raphael as they sit around the dinner table having Christmas lunch. Another sweet snap shows Sandra gazing lovingly down at her grandson as she holds him.

Jamie Redknapp posted another photo on his Instagram of Harry holding baby Raphael. “When Harry met Raphael,” Jamie captioned the picture.

