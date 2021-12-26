Jamie Redknapp has taken to social media to share his baby son Raphael’s first Christmas.

The former footballer, 48, welcomed his first child with wife Frida, 38, in November this year.

The couple were joined by Jamie‘s dad Harry and mum Sandra on the festive day, as well his two sons from his previous marriage to ex Louise.

Jamie shared a series of photos as he celebrated the festive day with his family.

The first was taken alongside Frida and their son as they were joined by Santa Clause.

The second shot showed 17-year-old Charley holding baby Raphael.

Meanwhile, a third showed the entire family sat for Christmas dinner.

Jamie also included a picture of his mum sweetly cradling her grandson.

Alongside the photos, Jamie penned: “Happy Christmas from the Redknapp’s. Hope you had the best day with your families.”

Jamie Redknapp has shared sweet moments from his baby son’s first Christmas (Credit: Instagram Story/frida_redknapp)

In addition, the retired footballer also filmed his dad as he held Raphael.

In the clip, Harry is heard discussing Raphael’s future with the tot.

The former I’m A Celeb winner told the tiny baby: “We’re going to get in the garden with that football and practice harder.

Happy Christmas from the Redknapp’s

“If you’re going to play for England you’re going to need the practice. If you don’t practice you’ll play for Sweden.”

The cheeky remark was made towards Swedish model Frida.

Jamie’s celebrity pals rushed to comment on his family gathering in the comments.

Harry spoke to Ralpheal in the sweet clip (Credit: Instagram Story/jamie.redknapp)

Abbey Clancy said: “Can’t believe we missed you xx hope you all had a great day xx.”

Wayne Bridge shared: “Happy Christmas geezer.”

Jamie and Frida welcomed their first child together last month.

Jamie welcomes another son

Shortly after Frida gave birth, Jamie took to social media to share the news.

He wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too.

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

