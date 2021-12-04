Louise Redknapp has issued a statement following claims she is “in despair” following the birth of ex Jamie Redknapp‘s new baby.

The one-time Eternal singer hasn’t yet offered public congratulations or comment on the new arrival.

However, she has now lashed out at reports that she is unhappy because of the news.

Louise Redknapp has revealed how she’s feeling following the birth of ex Jamie Redknapp’s baby (Credit: Splash News)

What did Louise Redknapp say about Jamie Redknapp’s baby?

Louise took a screen shot of a magazine cover that stated: “Louise’s despair over Jamie’s new baby.”

Over the top of the image, she shared her statement.

Read more: Why did Jamie and Louise Redknapp split? Was it the Strictly curse?

It read: “I try not to read or respond to these things but sometimes they are unavoidable.

“I’d really love to clarify that ‘Louise’ is not in despair or anything like it!!”

Jamie and Frida became parents last month (Credit: Splash News)

Louise is in a ‘positive headspace’ and ‘loving life’

She then spoke about all the good things in her life, and revealed how she’s really feeling following the birth of her ex’s baby.

Read more: Jamie Redknapp’s wife Frida shares adorable new photo of baby Raphael

“I have my two gorgeous boys that I adore more than anything in the world, the best family around me and I’m having the time of my life in my career and with the most wonderful friends that a girl could hope for,” she said.

“I’d like to make it clear that I’m in the most positive of headspace and loving my life.”

She then raised a toast to all the other women who are “living their best lives”, just like she is.

“Here’s to all the ladies out there that are in control of their lives and living their very best lives!” she declared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp)

When did Jamie and Louise Redknapp split?

Jamie and Louise split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage, shortly after her stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Since then, former footballer Jamie has met and married model Frida Andersson.

The pair welcome their first child together, a little boy called Raphael, late last month.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.