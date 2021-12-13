Jamie Redknapp fans say his baby son is his ‘spitting image’ in cute pic

Jamie Redknapp fans have said his baby son is his ‘spitting image’ in a new photo.

Jamie‘s wife Frida posted an adorable close-up shot of little Raphael to Instagram on Monday.

Fans couldn’t get over the cute tot and many people were stunned at how alike he looks to dad Jamie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @frida_redknapp

Jamie Redknapp baby

Frida simply captioned the picture: “Raphael,” followed a red love heart emoji.

Read more: Jamie Redknapp shares sweet moment mum Sandra met baby son: ‘This makes me so happy’

The comments came flooding in as fans gushed over Raphael’s cuteness.

One person said: “No denying who his daddy is!! Jamie’s image! Beautiful baby.”

Jamie and Frida welcomed their son last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: “Spit of Jamie! He’s gorgeous.”

A third wrote: “Little beauty looks like his dad.”

A fourth gushed: “So like his Daddy.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Jamie delighted his Instagram fans when he shared the moment his mum Sandra met little Raphael.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp)

A snap showed Sandra gazing lovingly at her grandson.

A second picture saw Jamie’s brother Mark meeting his nephew.

Jamie gushed: “This makes me so happy . First time Raphael met his nanny and uncle Mark.”

Jamie and Frida announced Raphael’s arrival on November 24.

The former footballer shared a photo of himself lying next to his baby son.

Jamie showed the moment his mum met baby Raphael (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Jamie wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too.

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

Read more: Louise Redknapp insists she’s ‘not in despair’ as she issues statement about ex Jamie’s Redknapp’s baby

Meanwhile, Frida wrote on her Instagram at the time: “Our Viking has arrived. Feeling beyond blessed to have welcomed this precious little boy, Raphael Anders Redknapp,to our family.

“A big thank you to all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Chelsea Westminister Hospital.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.