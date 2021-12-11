Jamie Redknapp has delighted fans by sharing the moment his mum Sandra met his baby son Raphael for the first time.

The dad-of-three uploaded pics of Sandra and brother Mark doting over his youngest child to Instagram on Friday (December 10).

Celebrity pals and adoring fans were knocked out by the tender scene shared by Jamie, 48.

And Raphael’s mum Frida Redknapp also commented on the touching snaps, paying tribute to Sandra with some sweet words.

Jamie Redknapp introduces baby son to family

The star – who also shares sons Charley and Beau with ex wife Louise Redknapp – couldn’t contain his joy at the introduction.

The candid photos show Sandra cradling Raphael who has his eyes wide open and fixed on his nan.

Jamie’s brother is also in the shot, offering his finger for Raphael to grab on to as the tot rests in Sandra’s lap.

“This makes me so happy,” Jamie captioned the images. “First time Raphael met his nanny and uncle Mark.”

How did Jamie’s fans react?

Jamie’s sentiment also applied to many of his followers, also happy to get sight of the little one.

Many included heart emojis alongside their appreciative remarks.

Among Jame’s celeb pals to comment were fellow former footballer Robbie Keane and comedian John Bishop.

Others also expressed very emotionally how moved they were.

Priceless.

“Priceless, the bond between nannas and grandchildren is unconditional love,” one person wrote.

“Aww he’s absolutely gorgeous,” gushed another.

In addition, a third agreed: “He’s so gorgeous you must beaming and bursting with love.”

Meanwhile, another follower joked: “Wee beaut… cracking hair like his dad!”

Grandparents Sandra Redknapp and Harry Redknapp have been married for 54 years (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

What did Frida Redknapp say about Sandra?

Jamie’s wife Frida – who he wed a month before Raphael arrived into the world – also reflected on the family scene.

She commented about Sandra, who has been married to Harry Redknapp for 54 years, with a Swedish term.

“Farmor Sandra,” wrote Frida, alongside heart emojis.

The affectionate reference means ‘paternal grandmother’, carving out her role in Raphael’s life. How sweet!

