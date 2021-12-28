Louise Redknapp breaks her silence on ‘spending Christmas with ex Jamie’ coverage

Louise Redknapp has broken her silence after it was reported that she spent Christmas morning with her ex-husband, Jamie Redknapp.

The 47-year-old singer released a statement online yesterday (Monday, December 27), addressing the reports.

What did Louise Redknapp say?

Louise hit back at the media yesterday (Credit: Instagram)

Yesterday it was reported that Louise spent Christmas morning with her ex-husband, Jamie, and their sons. Louise and Jamie are amicable and happily co-parent their sons, Beau and Charley, together.

However, in a statement released on Instagram and Twitter yesterday evening, Louise has denied spending Christmas morning with Jamie.

“Several news outlets have run stories today saying I spent Christmas Day with Jamie,” she said.

“I just wanted it to be known that this is false and that they have used Instagram story pictures and videos that I posted on Christmas Day December 2020.

“I didn’t want to say anything, but for all parties involved and both families I don’t think the media should get away with fabricating stories like this.”

How did fans respond?

Plenty of Louise’s fans jumped to her defence (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louise posted the statement on her Twitter too, and plenty of her 143.4k followers showed their support for the star.

“If you explain yourself once, you’ll be doing it forever. Anyone who’s anyone will take it with a pinch of salt,” one fan said.

“It shouldn’t matter to anyone where you were – hope you had a lovely Christmas Day!” another commented.

“Hope you’re having a good Christmas with your boys, haven’t seen any posts from you. Take care and enjoy your rest,” a third said.

Others, however, were less sympathetic to the star’s issues.

“Seriously who gives a [bleep],” one laughed.

“So pleased we could clear that vitally important non story up!” another said.

“Thanks for this Louise – back to trimming my beard,” a third said.

What did Jamie and Louise Redknapp do for Christmas?

Louise Redknapp documented the making of Christmas dinner in her Instagram story on Christmas Day.

In a short video, Louise explained her role in making Christmas dinner.

“So today I have been told that my job is to stay out of the kitchen, and I lay the table and get the drinks,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jamie, along with his wife Frida, sons Beau, Charley, and newborn Raphael, spent Christmas with Jamie’s mum and dad – Harry Redknapp and Sandra.

In a series of Instagram posts, Jamie gave fans glimpses of his Christmas dinner with the family. He also posted pictures of Harry and Sandra cradling their grandson, Raphael.

“When Harry met Raphael,” he captioned the photo of the ex-footie manager with his baby grandson.

