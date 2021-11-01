Frida Redknapp has finally broken her silence following her surprise wedding day to new husband Jamie.

The couple tied the knot in a very low-key ceremony at Chelsea Registry Office earlier this month.

Now, Frida has taken to social media to share a string of snaps from their special day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @frida_redknapp

Jamie Redknapp’s wife Frida breaks silence on wedding day

Jamie, 48, also posted the unseen photographs on his own Instagram profile.

The black and white shots showed the happy couple during their nuptials.

The first was taken as Frida and Jamie stood close together, while the second showed them at the alter.

Read more: Harry Redknapp shares sweet wedding photo of son Jamie and partner Frida

In the caption, the pregnant model paid a touching tribute to her new husband.

Frida wrote: “My best friend. My soulmate. My husband.”

She also captioned the post with a simple heart emoji.

Jamie Redknapp’s new wife Frida has broken her silence after their wedding day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Jamie share?

Meanwhile, Jamie shared the photos alongside a lengthy message.

He penned: “We wanted to share some moments from our special day. It was a very small intimate wedding with friends and family.

“Thanks so much for all the kind messages. @davidyarrow it was an honour to have you there to capture it.”

We wanted to share some moments from our special day

The couple were inundated with comments from fans, with one saying: “So happy for you honey.”

A second wrote: “Lovely! Congratulations Frida and Jamie wishing you a happy life together.”

In addition, a third added: “So happy for you guys. You deserved this beautiful love.”

Jamie also shared wedding photos on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

While the couple appear to be happier than ever, Jamie’s ex-wife Louise is reportedly struggling following their special day.

Jamie and Louise, who share two sons together, were married for 19 years.

But according to New magazine, Louise was “shocked” as she only found out about Jamie’s wedding recently.

Read more: Jamie Redknapp breaks silence on wedding as he shares stunning unseen photos

An insider explained: “She has struggled with it. She only knew because the boys were there.

“She didn’t have time to prepare because Jamie wanted to be married before the baby was born.”

In addition, they shared: “In one respect she’s happy for him and she knows they have to move on, but part of her is finding it very tough because the family’s adjusting, there’s someone new and there’s going to be a new baby.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.