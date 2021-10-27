Louise Redknapp ‘struggling with adjustments’ as Jamie’s new wife is welcomed to family

Louise Redknapp is reportedly “struggling” following ex-husband Jamie and Frida Andersson-Lourie’s wedding.

The former footballer recently tied the knot with his pregnant girlfriend in London.

Now, Louise‘s friends have revealed exactly how the star is feeling after the surprise nuptials.

Louise Redknapp is reportedly ‘struggling’ after Jamie’s wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louise Redknapp ‘struggled’ with Jamie and Frida’s wedding

According to New magazine, Louise was “shocked” as she only found out about Jamie‘s wedding recently.

An insider explained: “She has struggled with it. She only knew because the boys were there.

“She didn’t have time to prepare because Jamie wanted to be married before the baby was born.”

The source went on to explain that Louise is experiencing “very mixed emotions”.

In addition, they added: “In one respect she’s happy for him and she knows they have to move on, but part of her is finding it very tough because the family’s adjusting, there’s someone new and there’s going to be a new baby.”

Jamie and Frida tied the knot this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

While Jamie has moved on with new wife Frida, he previously shared 19 years with Louise.

The former couple parted ways in 2017.

The news followed shortly after Louise’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Since their split, the mum-of-two has spoken openly about their marriage on several occasions.

She has struggled with it

She also hinted that Strictly led to the breakdown of their marriage.

In her book, You’ve Got This, Louise admitted: “If I’d done the show four years earlier, this wouldn’t have happened. I wouldn’t have walked away from my marriage.”

Louise and Jamie welcomed sons, Charley, 17, and Beau, 12, during their marriage.

Louise and Jamie were married for 19 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie moves on with new wife Frida

Meanwhile, Jamie and Frida tied the knot at Chelsea Registry office on October 18.

Following the intimate ceremony, Harry Redknapp posted a snap of the couple as they celebrated on the day.

In the picture, newlyweds Jamie and Frida were seen cutting their wedding cake.

Alongside the image, former I’m A Celebrity winner Harry wrote: “Celebrating with friends and family for Jamie and Frida’s wedding.

“What a day we had sharing your special day.”

The couple are expecting their first child together later this year.

