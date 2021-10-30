Jamie Redknapp has shared some unseen wedding pics from his “intimate” marriage to Frida Andersson with his Instagram followers.

Ex footballer Jamie, 48, and model Frida got wed earlier this month in a low-key ceremony in west London.

Not many images from the happy day have surfaced beyond a couple shared by Jamie’s parents Harry and Sandra.

But this afternoon (Saturday October 30) Jamie gave fans more of a look at how the nuptials went down.

Jamie’s dad Harry Redknapp previously revealed a peek from the wedding bash on his Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What do Jamie Redknapp’s wedding pics show?

Among the images uploaded to social media were black and white shots of the couple tenderly embracing.

There was also a pic of them laughing as they exchange their vows.

Others show both the bride and groom standing during what appears to be wedding speeches.

Jamie also uploaded another post of images of his Best Men, which appear to have included his two sons and brother Mark.

He shares Charlie, 17, and Beau, 12, with his ex Louise Redknapp.

What did Jamie Redknapp say about his wedding pics?

Jamie wrote in the first post’s caption: “We wanted to share some moments from our special day.

“It was a very small intimate wedding with friends and family.

“Thanks so much for all the kind messages.”

He also thanked their photographer David Yarrow, adding: “It was an honour to have you there to capture it.”

How have Instagram fans reacted to Jamie’s pics?

Within hours both posts had attracted tens of thousands of Likes from social media followers and celebrity pals.

Many also offered their congratulations and left heart emojis in the comments sections.

Those who passed on their best included footballers Gary Neville, Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe.

Other celebs offering their warmest wishes were Jamie Dornan, John Bishop, Ugo Monye and TOWIE cast member Mario Falcone.

The couple are expecting their first baby together and it is reportedly due before the end of 2021.

