Harry Redknapp shares sweet wedding photo of son Jamie and partner Frida

Jamie Redknapp looks happy in a sweet wedding photo with his new wife Frida Andersson.

Jamie‘s dad Harry Redknapp posted the snap to his Instagram account as he broke silence on the nuptials.

Frida, who is pregnant with her and Jamie’s first baby together, and Jamie tied the knot at Chelsea Registry office on Monday (October 18).

Jamie Redknapp wedding

In the picture, newlyweds Jamie and Frida cut their wedding cake.

Alongside the image, former I’m A Celebrity winner Harry wrote: “Celebrating with friends and family for Jamie and Frida’s wedding.

“What a day we had sharing your special day.”

Jamie and Frida tied the knot on Monday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over the happy couple in the photo.

One person commented: “Congratulations to the both of them.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful I’m so glad he’s found someone.”

One added: “Oh wow… Didn’t even hear that they had got engaged. Big congrats.”

Meanwhile, Harry’s wife Sandra also shared a beautiful photo of Jamie and Frida exchanging their vows.

Harry gushed over son Jamie and his wife Frida (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alongside the black and white image, Sandra gushed: “Thanking Frida & Jamie for lovely day and wishing them every happiness for the future.”

Jamie married Frida four years after divorcing his ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

The couple are expecting their first child together later this year.

Jamie shares his sons Charlie, 17, and Beau, 12, with Louise.

According to reports, Louise felt “shocked” over Jamie’s wedding and how it was “kept it very under wraps”.

Jamie and Frida are expecting their first baby together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jamie Redknapp baby

A source told OK!: “It’s very mixed emotions for her, it’s difficult because she’s spoken quite openly about her regret.

“She’s blamed Strictly quite a lot but, unfortunately, you can’t turn the clock back.”

Meanwhile, Jamie and Frida’s baby news broke in May this year.

Speaking on Julia Hartley-Brewer’s talkRADIO show, former football manager Harry said: “Yeah I’m really pleased, it’s good news.

“So, looking forward to that and it’s exciting times.”

