James Martin fans fear he’s been hacked over unusual Instagram post

Fans are convinced that TV chef and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant James Martin's Instagram and Twitter accounts have been hacked.

James shared a message on both social media sites, saying that as thank you to fans for all they've done, he was willing to go round to someone's house and cook for them.

Next to a picture of a suited-and-booted James, a caption read: "Hey people.. I want to say thanks for all you’ve done for me over the years and as a thank you, I wanna come to one of your houses and cook for you for free no reason other than to say thank you... so how do we do this thing then?"

I wanna come to one of your houses and cook for you for free no reason other than to say thank you.

The message seemed a little strange, and it wasn't long before many of his 275,000 followers responded, asking if his account had been hacked.

One follower asked: "You been hacked? [Expletive] or both??"

"Did someone hack James' Insta account?" another asked.

One follower was very into the idea of James coming round and cooking for her.

"Just come round mine darling... you'll be just fine! My husband loves you and so do I... we have wine...," she said.

"Omg please come and teach my husband to cook something or invite him to yours!" another commented. "If I leave him to cook it’s literally cooking by numbers - I have to write every detail and timing down, so essentially I’m still cooking! It would be so lovely after nearly 36yrs of marriage for him to cook something lovely for me!"

ED! has gone to James's reps for comment.

James's Twitter account followed up on the post, which was also shared on the social media platform.

"Oooops it's gone nuts," the tweet read.

Whether he had been hacked or not, James has previous when it comes to doing things while drunk.

Last year, in March 2019, he admitted that he had bought a dog at Harrods after a 'boozy lunch'.

He admitted he'd gone out to buy shoes in Harrods and wandered into the pets department.

James told the Daily Star: "I have two dogs – a working cocker spaniel called Cooper and a little Lhasa Apso called Ralph that I bought [bleeped] from the pet store at Harrods one lunchtime."

"I ended up on the top floor of Harrods thinking I was going to buy a new pair of shoes, but I ended up in the wrong department and saw these two little dogs."

