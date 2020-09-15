James Martin shares glimpse into family life as he’s treated to home-cooked dinner by his mum

James Martin has given fans a rare insight into everyday life with his mum after being treated to a home-cooked dinner.

The Saturday Morning chef, 48, hung up his apron for the night and tucked into a slap-up meal courtesy of his beloved mum Sue.

Ahead of the feast, James shared a snap of his mum busy in the kitchen.

Saturday Morning host James Martin was treated to a home-cooked meal by his mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did James Martin say?

The shot showed Sue carefully checking on a series of hot saucepans.

Alongside the snap, James wrote: “She’s gonna kill me for this but I bloody love this woman… Mother cooking me dinner.”

Following the upload, he later added: “Ha ha she now wants to know if she’s trending.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: “Mum’s cooking is always the best whatever age you are. Enjoy.”

Another gushed: “As if I could love you any more! Then you go and post something so sweet about your Mam.”

A third commented: “What a lovely lady, you’re very lucky James!”

Later on in the night, James posted another photo from his mum’s house, revealing her chocolate stash.

Sharing a shot of M&S chocolate mini rolls, he joked: “Most people hoard pasta or toilet rolls…my Mother hoards mini rolls.”

The TV chef shared a series of shots from his family home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James’ family life

James grew up in Yorkshire and spent his childhood learning how to cook in the kitchen with his mum.

Despite their close bond, he previously revealed how Sue is his biggest critic.

Speaking to the Mirror, James said: “Mum is my biggest critic, biggest fan.

“If I could be 10% what my mum is I’d be a 100% better person. My granny, who passed away 15 years ago, was very special too.”

James admitted his mum is his biggest critic (Credit: ITV)

James Martin returns to Saturday Morning

Last month, James revealed he had returned to filming on Saturday Morning.

He shared an update with fans on Instagram, featuring a photo of his iconic kitchen with its huge gold and black clock.

Alongside the snap, James spoke of the “changes” since he last filmed.

The foodie said: “Well it’s been a while so might be a bit rusty… the new Saturday show series… a few changes, as you can imagine.

“Limited crew, guests etc… but new ideas and the team have been working hard to make it all work, given the amount of restrictions in place…

“Let’s do this thing, then.”

