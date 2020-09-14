Kate Garraway thanked fans for their support as she returned to work at Smooth Radio.

The daytime TV presenter returned to hosting Good Morning Britain earlier in the summer, amid her husband Derek Draper’s ongoing health battle.

And on Monday (September 14) the I’m A Celebrity star was back in the Smooth Radio studio.

Kate thanked her followers for all their “lovely” messages and said she “missed” being on the show.

Kate Garraway, who’s husband Derek remains in hospital, is back on Smooth Radio (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Kate Garraway say about returning to Smooth Radio?

She wrote in the caption of a video: “Back on @smoothradio! Missed you – thanks so much for all your lovely messages, hope you are loving the great songs!”

In the clip, she tells the camera: “It’s so lovely to be back. Hello! I’m here on Smooth Radio. First show today. Absolutely loving it. Thank you so much for all your messages while I’ve been gone.

“And look what the gang at Smooth have done. I’ve got chocolate, I’ve got flowers, I’ve got party rings. They know what I need to get through a show, don’t they? Honestly, thank you so much for everything.

“It’s brilliant to be back and I can’t wait to play you lots of lovely music.”

How did Kate Garraway’s fans respond?

In the comments, fans told her she’s an “inspiration” and said they were glad to have her back on the radio.

One said: “Kate, you are such a lovely, lovely person and I absolutely bow to your strength throughout Derek’s illness and recovery. Keep hope in your heart, sweet lady.”

Another wrote: “You are such an inspirational woman, Kate. Sending love to you and your beautiful family Xx.”

A third commented: “So good to see you back! I wish you so much strength! You are loved!”

“Well done,” someone else told her. “You and your family have everyone’s support. Thinking of you all.”

“It’s so good to hear you back on the radio, Kate,” said another fan.

Kate returned to Good Morning Britain earlier in the summer (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Kate marked her and Derek’s 15th wedding anniversary.

On GMB, she told viewers she was going in to hospital to see Derek and read him an anniversary card.

Derek went into hospital with COVID-19 in March. While he no longer has coronavirus, his body is still battling the aftermath of the virus.

