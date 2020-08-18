James Martin, host of Saturday Morning, delighted fans as he shared an update on his weekend cooking show.

On Instagram, the 48-year-old TV chef admitted he might be a “bit rusty” as he returned to filming the programme.

James Martin is getting back to filming Saturday Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did James Martin say about Saturday Morning?

In his post, featuring a photo of his iconic kitchen with its huge gold and black clock, he spoke of the “changes” since he last filmed, before the coronavirus lockdown.

James wrote in the caption: “Well it’s been a while so might be a bit rusty… the new Saturday show series… a few changes, as you can imagine.

“Limited crew, guests etc… but new ideas and the team have been working hard to make it all work, given the amount of restrictions in place…

“Let’s do this thing, then.”

In the comments, his fans were ecstatic at the prospect of new episodes of Saturday Morning with James Martin.

One said excitedly: “Yey cant wait. Saturday morning normal service to resume.”

Read more: James Martin’s Saturday Morning: Chef’s beard gets the thumbs up from viewers

Another wrote: “Can’t wait to see you back, Saturday mornings aren’t the same without you.”

A third commented: “Look forward to new series.”

Someone else told him, with a string of smiling emojis: “Yay! Cannot wait! x.”

Best news ever.

“Look forward to new series,” said a fifth.

“Best news ever,” said another tagging a pal in the comments.

While new episodes of Saturday Morning were put on hold, fans still got to watch classic episodes as ITV continued to air repeats.

The former Ready Steady Cook host presented the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen for a decade.

And earlier this month, fans were over the moon when he featured on two channels at the same time.

ITV has been airing repeats of Saturday Morning (Credit: ITV)

Taking over TV

While he was on both BBC One and ITV simultaneously, albeit via repeats, his fans rushed to Twitter to comment on the achievement.

One social media user wrote, “James Martin is on BBC and ITV simultaneously!” and another gave James the thumbs up, as they tweeted to him to point out how he was taking over TV.

Read more: James Martin delights fans by appearing on two channels at the same time

“@jamesmartinchef It’s the James Martin Saturday Morning,” they wrote. “You’re on both BBC and ITV.”

Someone else remarked: “Great to see you all over the box!”

Are you looking forward to new episodes of Saturday Morning with James Martin? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.