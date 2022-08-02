Jamal Edwards’ cause of death has been confirmed at his inquest today (August 2).

The music producer died back in February, with his mum – Loose Women panelist Brenda Edwards – revealing Jamal had a heart attack as a result of taking recreational drugs.

Today a coroner confirmed Brenda’s earlier comments and said that he died of a cardiac arrest following a late-night booze and cocaine session.

Jamal Edwards’ cause of death confirmed

Summing up at West London Coroner’s Court, Mr Collett said: “He had worked as a DJ at a venue in Islington. At around 4.30am he arrived at home and joined his close friend.

“They had some drinks and had arranged to smoke cannabis. Although he appeared normal at first his behaviour changed and he exhibited signs of anxiety, paranoia and irritation.

“Despite his friend’s efforts to calm him down he began throwing things around the room before collapsing on the floor.

“The police found drug paraphernalia, the toxicology tests found recent evidence of drug use.

“The insinuation is that Jamal had taken cocaine in sufficient quantity to cause an adverse reaction brought about by cocaine toxicity.

“This then caused cardiac arrhythmia which resulted in his death.”

‘He was under a lot of pressure’

Jamal’s friend, Nick Hopper, lived in an annex at Jamal’s home and detailed his final moments.

In a statement read to the inquest by the coroner, he said: “When he came in he appeared to be his normal self and it appeared that he had just been out.

“We began to chat, smoke some weed and drink. He told me he was under a lot of pressure. There were periods of talking followed by silences.

“Over time Jamal became quite paranoid and was saying I had things in my hands when I didn’t. Anytime I moved he began panicking. I told him to calm down, but he became increasingly irate.”

Hopper said that Jamal eventually collapsed unconscious by the bathroom door.

Despite the best efforts of Hopper and later his uncle, Rodney Artman, as well as paramedics, Jamal did not wake up and was declared dead at 10.36am on Sunday February 20.

Toxicology tests found cocaine and alcohol in his system, but no cannabis.

Brenda pays tribute to her ‘beautiful’ son

Heartbroken Brenda Edwards also wrote a statement that was read out in court.

She said: “Jamal was a beautiful and selfless person. Since growing up with his family in Acton he made it his personal mission to open doors for others to walk through.

“To help people through life, to love and to laugh. And most importantly, to just make people happy

“Jamal helped so many, working tirelessly to give a platform to people.

“His charitable work stretched near and far, from working at homeless shelters to giving back to his roots in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We are so proud of everything Jamal achieved over the course of his 31 years and how he impacted others’ lives. We miss him so much.”

After his death, Brenda released a statement confirming his cause of death.

She said: “Since I last spoke, I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal’s devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs.”

