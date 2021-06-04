Jacqueline Jossa has stunned fans showing off a new set of bikini selfies just in time for the summer.

The former EastEnders and I’m A Celebrity star, 28, took to Instagram to showcase a new range of bikinis, swimsuits and summer outfits for In The Style.

And her fans thought she looked stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa)

What did Jacqueline Jossa show in the latest news?

In a series of snaps, Jac looked happy and relaxed as she posed poolside for the camera wearing the new range.

In the first photo, she wore a black one-piece, followed by a stunning red Gingham cheque bikini.

Patterned and cooling linen short jumpsuits and more swimsuits followed, with the promise of a giveaway to one lucky fan.

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa reveals her one condition to returning to EastEnders as Lauren Branning

She said alongside the snaps: “This collection is honestly so amazing, I love every single piece and I’m so happy with how flattering it all is!”

In another post advertising the collection, she said: “I’ve always struggled to find flattering swimwear so the fact I’ve been able to design a range in sizes 4-28 is just everythinggggg!!

“So excited to see you all wearing it and feeling amazing!”

Jac showed off the new range on Instagram (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to Jac’s snaps?

Fans and followers were suitably wowed with the photos, and couldn’t wait to praise Jac.

In a follow-up post, celeb pal Vicky Pattison said: “Looking lush petal.”

Billie Faiers chipped in, too, and wrote: “Beautiful girl,” followed by star and hearts-for-eyes emojis.

Former Corrie star Brooke Vincent said: “STOPPPPPPPPPP ITTTTT,” followed by more hearts-for-eyes emojis.

Maura Higgins also left hearts-for-eyes emojis.

Finally, one fan said: “Ohhhhh. Can I just say you are bloody stunning!!

“Such an incredible range you’ve created for everyone too! Super proud.”

Jac and Dan may have to isolate on their return (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Will Jac have to isolate on her return?

Reports suggest Jac and her husband Dan Osborne were in Portugal for the shoot and the family may now have to quarantine on their return.

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa makes promise on Instagram after death of grandad

Yesterday, the UK government placed Portugal – which was green on the coronavirus travel restriction list – in the amber category.

That means anyone who has visited the country will have to isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK.