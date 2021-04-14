Jaqueline Jossa has revealed her heartbreak on Instagram after her beloved grandad died.

The I’m A Celebrity star paid tribute to her grandad on Instagram alongside a touching photo of the pair.

Jacqueline told her grandad to “find yourself a stage in heaven and sing your heart out” and she promised to “do the same”.

What did Jacqueline Jossa say?

The former EastEnders actress said: “Find yourself a stage in heaven and sing your heart out. I will find one and do the same. For you.”

Fans offered their condolences to Jacqueline in the comments.

One person said: “So sorry Jac, thinking of you all.”

Jacqueline made a promise to her grandad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: “Sorry for your loss.”

One added: “So sorry for your loss, thinking of you all.”

Jacqueline also took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her cousin played football for Northern Ireland as her grandad “took his last breath”.

She wrote: “What a hero. As my grandad took his last breath, my cousin played for Northern Ireland, grandad’s home, and won!

“What a special moment, we are all so proud of you. You inspire me and my children.”

Jacqueline addressed a return to EastEnders recently (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Jacqueline recently spoke about the possibility of returning to EastEnders as Lauren Branning.

Last month, the actress said the only way she will reprise her role as Lauren is if soap bosses bring back the entire Branning family.

Speaking on Instagram live, Jacqueline said: “The timing would have to be right. It would only happen if all the Brannings came back at the same time.

“So EastEnders would have to want us all back.”

Jacqueline with her husband Dan Osborne (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Jacqueline has been busy lately after she and her husband Dan Osborne bought a new home.

However, the star feared there was a ‘dead body beneath the floorboards’ after a bad smell coming from their cinema room.

Asking her fans for advice, the actress said on Instagram: “How do you get rid of the smell that smells like there’s potentially a dead person living under the floorboards?”

