Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence after claims Dan Osborne DID have ‘threesome with CBB stars’

Jacqueline Jossa has shared a photo of her daughters after claims her husband Dan Osborne had a threesome behind her back.

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Natalie Dunn has backed up co-star Chloe Ayling's claims they had a threesome with Dan last September.

Dan recently denied claims he spent the night with Natalie and Chloe however, American TV star Natalie has said she did sleep with him and he asked her to deny the rumours.

Natalie claims she slept with Dan behind Jacqueline's back (Credit: Wenn)

Following the news, I'm A Celebrity winner Jacqueline appears to be focused on her and Dan's daughters Ella, four, and Mia, one.

Sharing a snap of the pair wearing matching Christmas jumpers, Jacqueline said: "XMAS JUMPERS ON!"

The photo shows little Mia looking up at her big sister while giving a huge grin.

In an interview with The Sun, which was published yesterday, Natalie said Chloe's threesome claims were true.

She told the publication: "Dan knows what happened that night and he is lying about it. We did have sex and he got together with Chloe.

"The moment Chloe’s story broke in The Sun Dan was pleading with me to say publicly it was not true.

"He’s been caught up in so many scandals now. And there he is trying to wriggle his way out and lie about not having sex with me. But he did."

Dan knows what happened that night and he is lying about it.

Natalie said she and her husband Jacob Payne flew to London after the news broke to meet up with Dan and Jacqueline.

However, she claims Jacqueline pulled out of the meeting.

Earlier this month, Dan issued a public apology to Jacqueline for the "mistakes" he's made.

Natalie and Dan allegedly slept together in September 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He said on Instagram: "So after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue, I want to publicly say, I know I made mistakes, we all do as humans but I've made some that have almost cost me my family.

"I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I've made."

Ent Daily contacted reps for Dan, Jacqueline and Natalie for comment.

