Saturday 21st December 2019
Jacqueline Jossa reportedly lands six-figure deal with fashion company In The Style

Launching her own line?

By Paul Hirons
Updated:

Former EastEnders actress and recently crowned queen of the I'm A Celebrity jungle Jacqueline Jossa has reportedly landed a 'six-figure deal' with a fashion company.

Jac, 27, teased the deal in a post on social media, which also showed off a glam makeover.

View this post on Instagram

Good things pending... 🥳💕

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa defends I'm A Celebrity campmate James Haskell after bullying claims

In an Instagram post she not only debuted her new, wavier 'do, but also left a cryptic caption that read: "Good things pending..."

Now, reports claim that Jac has been snapped up by fashion website In The Style for a six-figure fee.

Part of the deal, according to the reports, will be to launch her very own collection next year.

View this post on Instagram

🥳

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

The Mirror quoted a Sun newspaper source, who said: "Jacqueline has been massively in demand since winning I'm A Celeb and she's been courted by some huge brands but she wanted to team up with In The Style because she's a fan of their ranges."
Jacqueline has been massively in demand since winning I'm A Celeb and she's been courted by some huge brands.

The report also claims that the mum-of-two has also been approached by This Morning and Loose Women.

ED! contacted Jac's reps for comment.

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa 'asks Dan Osborne to change his number after cheating claims'

With all the frenetic activity and rumours about her husband Dan Osborne's alleged infidelity - which he vehemently denies - Jac also recently posted a cute image showing her relaxing in Grinch pyjamas.

She captioned the image: "After the busiest craziest few weeks of my life, this is where you will find me all of CHRISTMAS.

"(After I finish my Xmas shopping that I am super late with.. been busy in the jungle)

"GRINCH IS LIFE!! Merry Xmas my lovers!!!!

