Jacqueline Jossa reportedly lands six-figure deal with fashion company In The Style

Former EastEnders actress and recently crowned queen of the I'm A Celebrity jungle Jacqueline Jossa has reportedly landed a 'six-figure deal' with a fashion company.

Jac, 27, teased the deal in a post on social media, which also showed off a glam makeover.

In an Instagram post she not only debuted her new, wavier 'do, but also left a cryptic caption that read: "Good things pending..."

Now, reports claim that Jac has been snapped up by fashion website In The Style for a six-figure fee.

Part of the deal, according to the reports, will be to launch her very own collection next year.

Jacqueline has been massively in demand since winning I'm A Celeb and she's been courted by some huge brands.

The Mirror quoted a Sun newspaper source, who said: "Jacqueline has been massively in demand since winning I'm A Celeb and she's been courted by some huge brands but she wanted to team up with In The Style because she's a fan of their ranges."

The report also claims that the mum-of-two has also been approached by This Morning and Loose Women.

ED! contacted Jac's reps for comment.

With all the frenetic activity and rumours about her husband Dan Osborne's alleged infidelity - which he vehemently denies - Jac also recently posted a cute image showing her relaxing in Grinch pyjamas.

She captioned the image: "After the busiest craziest few weeks of my life, this is where you will find me all of CHRISTMAS.

"(After I finish my Xmas shopping that I am super late with.. been busy in the jungle)

"GRINCH IS LIFE!! Merry Xmas my lovers!!!!

