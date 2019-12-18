Jacqueline Jossa ‘asks Dan Osborne to change his number after cheating claims’

Her time in the jungle was plagued by reports of her husband's alleged adultery.

Now it seems Dan Osborne has taken steps to put wife Jacqueline Jossa's mind at rest once and for all.

Former TOWIE star Dan is said to have changed his phone number so that other women can't contact him.

Dan Osborne has reportedly changed his phone number after wife Jac asked him to (Credit: Splash News)

Dan is said to be "desperate" to have a fresh start with former EastEnders star Jacqueline following her I'm A Celebrity win.

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals she wants to join the Dancing On Ice judging panel

The Sun reported that Jac asked Dan to prove his devotion to her by changing his number.

A source said: "Jacqueline asked Dan to change his phone number so that other women can't contact him and he was more than happy to do it."

Dan is hoping for a fresh start with Jac after allegations of his infidelity (Credit: Splash News)

They added: "He told her that he didn't have a problem with it at all, and he is doing whatever she asks to prove that he is fully devoted now."

Read more: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's cute family Christmas card revealed

The source continued: "Jacqueline is staying with him but with the proviso that he cuts off contact with the women he's been linked with."

Jacqueline is staying with him but with the proviso that he cuts off contact with the women he's been linked with.

Dan is said to be willing to "meet any terms" Jacqueline has so that the pair stay together.

Earlier this week Dan took to social media to admit that he had made mistakes that almost cost him his family.

Dan shares daughters Mia and Ella with Jac.

The family enjoyed a Christmas shopping trip after their return from Oz (Credit: Splash News)

He posted: "So after weeks, months, years of constant articles and rumours, some true, some very untrue. I want to publicly say, I know I have made mistakes, we all do as humans, but I’ve made some that have almost cost me my family."

Dan added: "I have seriously learnt from these massively, so I want to publicly apologise to my beautiful wife and my family for the mistakes I’ve made."

The star also said that the pair are ending the year "stronger than ever".

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.