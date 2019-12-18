Gemma Collins reveals she wants to join the Dancing On Ice judging panel

She's set to make a triumphant return to the ice on the Dancing On Ice Christmas special.

However, Gemma Collins has revealed that she'd like a much bigger role in the show than that.

Opening up to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning, Gemma revealed that she'd like a seat on the show's judging panel.

Gemma has revealed that she wants to join the Dancing On Ice judging panel (Credit: ITV)

Asked by Ruth if she fancied giving it a shot, Gemma revealed that she did indeed.

Read more: ITV gearing up to announce Laura Whitmore as new Love Island presenter

"Would I be on the Dancing On Ice judging panel? Maybe one day," she said hopefully.

Definitely, if I got the call, but you know what it's like in TV, you have to wait your turn.

Gemma added that she would "definitely" take the role if she was approached.

She said: "Definitely, if I got the call, why not, but you know what it's like in TV, you have to wait your turn."

Gemma took part in the show as a contestant earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Perhaps Love Island would be more up Gemma's street.

Read more: EastEnders star Lacey Turner posts adorable new image of daughter Dusty

The star revealed that she was trending on Twitter after Caroline Flack's departure was announced and she didn't know why.

"Everyone wants me to do Love Island, I was trending on Twitter," Gemma explained.

"I was like, hang on a minute I'm trending, what for?"

She also appears on the Dancing On Ice Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

You can catch Gemma on the Dancing On Ice Christmas special on Sunday December 22.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.